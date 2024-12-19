HHS Names NCPDP Telecommunication Standard Version F6 in Final Rule

NCPDP has developed resources to support industry education, adoption, planning and implementation of the three standards in the Final Rule. Telecommunication Standard Version F6, Batch Standard Version 15, and Batch Standard Subrogation Implementation Guide Version 10. Post this

The NCPDP Telecommunication Standard Version F6 facilitates real-time processing of billions of pharmacy claims, defining the record layout for prescription claim transactions and practical guidelines for software developers and others who must implement the standard. The standard not only provides a format for billing of pharmacy transactions and the exchange of data from provider-to-payer, it also encompasses transactions for eligibility verification, service billing, prior authorization, and information reporting.

The NCPDP Batch Standard Version 15 provides practical guidelines and ensures consistent implementation throughout the industry of a file submission standard to be used between pharmacies and processors, or pharmacies, switches, and processors when using the Telecommunication Standard framework. The batch file is to be submitted in a non-real-time mode.

The NCPDP Batch Standard Subrogation Implementation Guide Version 10 was established to address requirements for payers, such as Medicaid agencies, Medicare Part D, state assistance programs or private health plans to seek reimbursement from the correct responsible health plan. While this standard supports subrogation for multiple payer types, the final rule only mandates its use for Medicaid state agencies. Subrogation occurs when a payer has paid a claim that is subsequently determined to be the responsibility of another payer. This is commonly referred to as "pay and chase". The implementation guide provides guidelines for the process whereby payers and PBMs can communicate to other payers' reimbursement requests for covered services paid to pharmacy providers for which the other payers are responsible.

How to Prepare and Plan for Implementation:

NCPDP has developed resources to support industry education, adoption, planning and implementation of the standards. These are opportunities to learn from the experts: NCPDP and its member leaders who participated in the development of the standards. These educational programs can be found on NCPDP's website and are available to view at no charge for NCPDP members. Non-NCPDP members will pay a nominal fee to view each educational program.

NCPDP Pharmacy Standards – HIPAA Updates

Strategic National Implementation Process (SNIP) Update

Header Segment Modifications

Eligibility Verification (E1) – F6 Impacts

Information Reporting for Medicare Part D

Telecommunication vF6 Claim and Service Request Billing Transactions – Critical Impacts to the Healthcare Industry

Telecommunication vF6 B1 Response Transaction – What's Behind the Changes to Over 180 Data Elements

COB Functionality in Telecommunication Version F6

The Future of Reversals

Batch Standard V15 and Batch Standard Subrogation Implementation Guide V10

NCPDP Resources and How to Use Them

In 2025, NCPDP will be providing an in-depth Coordination of Benefits webinar in addition to other webinars on related topics to the final rule. When available, these programs will be promoted via eblasts to NCPDP Members, on NCPDP's LinkedIn page as well as on its website – http://www.ncpdp.org.

