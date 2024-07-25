HIA Announces 2025 Medical Coding Updates: Pre-Purchase of Courses Now Available on HIAlearn.com

The 2025 code updates are designed to enhance the accuracy and specificity of medical coding, which is crucial for optimal compliance and revenue capture. Post this

Summary of Expected Updates:

ICD-10-PCS (Procedure Coding System) Updates:

Introduction of new codes for newly developed technologies.

Revisions to existing codes to enhance specificity and accuracy in medical code reporting.

Guidance for the implementation of codes for new technological and surgical techniques.

ICD-10-CM & IPPS (Inpatient Prospective Payment System) Updates:

Addition of new diagnosis codes to capture emerging health conditions and diseases.

Modifications to existing codes to reflect current clinical principles.

IPPS changes that will impact hospital billing and reimbursement processes.

CPT (Current Procedural Terminology) Updates:

New codes for innovative medical services and procedures.

Clarifications and revisions to existing codes for more specific and accurate reporting of procedures and services

"The 2025 code updates are designed to enhance the accuracy and specificity of medical coding, which is crucial for optimal compliance and revenue capture. Our courses on HIAlearn.com are crafted to ensure coders are well-prepared to implement these changes effectively," said Cari Greenwood, RHIA, CCS, CPC, Senior Content Strategist for HIA and developer of the HIAlearn Code Updates.

About Cari Greenwood

Cari Greenwood, is an educator and content developer in medical coding and auditing, and an AHIMA-approved ICD-10-CM/PCS trainer. With more than 20 years of experience in health information management (HIM), her expertise includes inpatient and facility/professional fee outpatient coding and auditing. She applies her knowledge to instruction and training, client support, and curriculum development and review. Ms. Greenwood has authored articles for several professional publications and produced and presented educational materials on multiple HIM topics.

Ms. Greenwood's HIM expertise combined with her passion for teaching is the foundation for her career as an educator, author, presenter, and technical editor and reviewer of publications related to medical coding and auditing. Greenwood earned a post-baccalaureate certificate in HIM from Weber State University and is currently Senior Content Strategist for Health Information Associates Inc., a healthcare consulting firm specializing in coding compliance review, education and contract coding services.

About HIAlearn

HIAlearn, powered by Health Information Associates (HIA)—a leader in medical coding and auditing for over 30 years—offers a comprehensive online education platform for medical coders. With a catalog of over 200 medical coding courses accepted by the American Health Information Management Association (AHIMA) for Continuing Education Units (CEUs) and a selection accredited by the American Academy of Professional Coders (AAPC), HIAlearn caters to both beginners and experienced medical coders seeking to enhance their skills. The platform provides an array of training plans tailored to meet individual learning needs, from mastering challenging coding procedures to understanding broad conceptual frameworks within the coding world. Courses are available across various coding types including CPT, E/M, ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, and are designed to cater to different coder levels and coding specialties such as inpatient, outpatient, profee, and CDI. Additionally, HIAlearn offers a Coding Updates bundle to ensure coders are up-to-date with the annual changes in ICD-10-CM, ICD-10-PCS, CPT, and IPPS. Beyond individual learning, HIAlearn supports organizations with group discounts, promoting enhanced coding accuracy, efficiency, and compliance across teams. With over 1,600 users already part of the HIAlearn community, the platform stands as a testament to its commitment to providing quality education and support for medical coders nationwide. For more information, visit HIAlearn.com.

About HIA

For the past 30 years, HIA has been the leading provider of compliance audits, coding support services and clinical documentation audit services for hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups and other healthcare entities. HIA offers PRN support as well as total outsource support. Known industry-wide for its premier education offerings, HIA most recently launched HIAlearn, its new 100% virtual online learning platform with coding courses available for immediate purchase. HIA also offers Atom Audit, its proprietary medical coding audit and data analytics software. Atom Audit is an easy-to-use, intuitive coding review application that enables auditors to manage the entire audit life cycle efficiently and effectively. Features such as the customizable reporting dashboard and coder workflow give users the ability to turn audit insights into actionable next steps. For more information, visit HIAcode.com or call 866-HIACODE.

