HIAS Selects Faircom New York to Lead its Direct Mail Fundraising Program

HIAS brings more than a century of leadership in refugee protection, grounded in Jewish values such as tikkun olam (repairing the world) and the belief that every person deserves safety, dignity, and opportunity. Faircom's work will honor those values through culturally sensitive storytelling, sophisticated segmentation, and donor-centric communications that reflect the depth of HIAS's mission and supporter relationships.

"HIAS has an extraordinarily loyal and values-driven donor community," said Corinne Servily, Founder and President of Faircom New York. "Our goal is to deepen those relationships through thoughtful storytelling, strong data strategy, and seamless coordination across channels, so donors clearly see the impact of their generosity and feel connected to the mission at every touchpoint."

The partnership will support HIAS's major fundraising moments, including the High Holidays, Passover, and year-end, as well as rapid-response appeals as needs arise, guided by strategic planning, donor insights, and measurable results.

The partnership reflects Faircom's deep experience supporting international humanitarian and Jewish mission-driven organizations, as well as its commitment to delivering boutique service with enterprise-level strategy, creative, and analytics.

"What sets this Faircom relationship apart is trust. They listen closely, push us when it matters, and show up as genuine partners who care deeply about impact," said Meredith Weiss, VP Individual Giving & Revenue Operations, HIAS. "Faircom understands our mission and our donors, and their counsel has made our program stronger and more resilient."

About HIAS

Founded in 1881, HIAS is a global Jewish nonprofit that provides vital services to refugees and asylum seekers around the world and advocates for their fundamental rights so they can rebuild their lives. Guided by Jewish values and history, HIAS works to ensure that displaced people are treated with the dignity they deserve. For more information, visit hias.org.

About Faircom New York

Faircom New York partners with nonprofits to grow impact and revenue through integrated fundraising strategy, donor communications, and data-led execution. With deep expertise across direct mail, digital strategy, and campaign development, Faircom helps organizations build donor-centric programs that drive long-term results. For more information, visit FaircomNY.com

About VeraData

VeraData is the originator of Donor Science™, pioneering the use of AI, machine learning, and behavioral data to help nonprofits acquire more donors and generate more revenue. VeraData blends Donor Science, Creative Science, and Media Science through its partner agencies Teal Media (creative and digital storytelling) and Faircom New York (integrated fundraising strategy and donor communications). With capabilities spanning predictive analytics, creative strategy, direct mail production, and data-driven optimization, VeraData equips mission-driven organizations to turn insights into impact and achieve stronger fundraising results. For more information, visit VeraData.com.

