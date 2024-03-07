Hibiz Highlights Gold Sponsorship at Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference

With Hibiz, manufacturers have the option to deploy cutting-edge solutions at an affordable cost. We're eager to demonstrate how Hibiz can help fulfill manufacturers' needs at RootedIn Conference. Post this

"We welcome Hibiz as a gold sponsor at Rooted-In; they've been a long-time partner of Rootstock, and as such, their team has in-depth knowledge of our Manufacturing ERP solution," said Matt Wolf, SVP of Global Alliances at Rootstock Software. "They've helped many manufacturers re-engineer their business processes for improved efficiency and to achieve a competitive advantage in their respective markets. We've seen first-hand how Hibiz can help customers optimize their operations and develop custom solutions to meet specific needs. Their team is highly committed to meeting and exceeding customer expectations, and we're thrilled that Rooted-In attendees will benefit from their deep industry knowledge."

The 2024 Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference will include:

• Rootstock and Hibiz Solutions' customer success stories that illustrate how manufacturers have benefited from the combined power of a next-generation ERP and in-depth industry and system expertise.

• An exhibit area where attendees can meet the Hibiz Solutions team to better understand their services, receive demos, and discuss AI, ERP, data, customization, and integration needs.

• Keynote presentations on Manufacturing Mega Trends, Signal Chain Vision, and Accelerating Value with the Power of Salesforce.

• A Business Track featuring manufacturing leaders driving success in various areas, such as financial management, team empowerment, and reimagined business processes.

• A Technology Track to discuss trends such as AI, enabling data-driven decisions, integration, and managing data governance.

• Networking opportunities will allow attendees to connect with peers, forge new partnerships, and exchange strategies and ideas.

For more information on Hibiz Solutions' participation in the Rooted-In Manufacturing Conference, please visit and register at the official event website: https://rootedin.rootstock.com/.

About Rootstock

Rootstock Software provides the leading Manufacturing Cloud ERP, which empowers hundreds of manufacturers to turbocharge their operations in today's dynamic, post-pandemic world. Natively built on the Salesforce Platform, Rootstock delivers a futureproof solution. With it, manufacturers gain the agility to continually transform their businesses to meet evolving customer needs, navigate emerging challenges, and accelerate success. In addition, the "connectability" of Rootstock Cloud ERP gives manufacturers 360° visibility to collaborate with suppliers, trading partners, and the broader value chain. As Rootstock continues to grow, stay tuned to the company's latest customers, career opportunities, and LinkedIn posts.

About Hibiz Solutions

Hibiz Solutions is a Digital Transformation Partner focused on the Salesforce ecosystem, Rootstock ERP solution, leveraging AI and Data Analytics to help manufacturing customers increase efficiencies and attain a competitive edge. The Hibiz team has more than 20 years of experience in the Manufacturing domain and about 1200 successfully executed projects. The company has served 100+ customers globally and has delivery teams in India and the USA to provide service 24/7. They deliver solutions across industry domains using modern technology tools and products. Their innovation center turns around prebuilt components and solution accelerators that help Hibiz differentiate by execution speed and cost efficiency. Hibiz also collaborates with other Salesforce and Rootstock partners to suit customer specific requirements. Hibiz strives toward 100% customer engagement and loyalty to prove their commitment to excellence and continuous innovation. For more information, visit https://www.hibizsolutions.com.

Media Contact

Mangai Rajan, Hibiz Solutions & Consultants, Inc., 1 9259647549, [email protected], https://www.hibizsolutions.com

SOURCE Hibiz Solutions & Consultants, Inc.