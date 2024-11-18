Hidden CEO: Alexander Paterson Leading WhatJobs' Global Revolution

"I want WhatJobs to be small, but bigger than everyone else. Unseen, but known by everyone, everywhere." Post this

In this rare interview, he opens up about his journey, the philosophies that drive his leadership, and the innovations that continue to propel WhatJobs forward. Discover the man behind the platform reshaping the future of job search.

Q) What inspired WhatJobs to adopt a decentralized leadership model where key figures rarely collaborate in person? How do you ensure cohesion and efficiency across the leadership team?

A) Our decentralized leadership model wasn't a grand plan—it was born out of necessity during COVID-19. But like any challenge, we turned it into an advantage. By leveraging AI for internal reporting and decision-making, we've created a system where our leaders communicate 100 times more effectively than they ever did face-to-face. This isn't about being distant—it's about being connected in the smartest way possible. Everyone has instant access to the same insights, driving faster, better decisions. Physical distance doesn't limit us; it empowers us to operate at a whole new level.

Q) How do you manage communication and decision-making between your operations in different countries, particularly between Europe and India?

A) Our global operations thrive on clarity and action. Communication between Europe and India is seamless because we've built a system that eliminates the need for constant back-and-forth. AI does the heavy lifting—analyzing data, surfacing priorities, and streamlining decisions. This allows our teams to focus on execution, not bureaucracy. That said, technology doesn't replace human connection. We encourage directors to meet in person annually—not for routine updates, but to foster relationships and spark the kind of ideas that can only happen face-to-face. It's a simple formula: trust the system, empower the people.

Q) With Shane McGourty as the public face of the company, how do you stay connected with the day-to-day pulse of the business while operating more behind the scenes?

A) At heart, I'm still a software engineer. My closest companions tend to be electronic gadgets, not conference rooms. How can a man like that be the public face of a company? That's why we have Shane McGourty, our Global Managing Director, and Alex McDowell, our Director of Sales & Partnerships, leading from the front. They are the human touch of WhatJobs, connecting with clients and partners. My role is to stay deeply connected to the business's engine room—building systems, driving innovation, and ensuring our technology delivers on its promise. It's a division of strengths, and it works.

Q) Your AI-driven technology has become a cornerstone of WhatJobs' success. Could you share more about the team in India and how they contribute to these innovations?

A) In 2020, the year of global lockdowns when many were panicking, we were planning. We invested in brand-new, state-of-the-art offices in Bangalore. Today, more than 50 software engineers work there, fully dedicated to building the best job search platform in the world. Are we behind the industry leaders right now? Sure. But while they grow fat, we're growing fit, steadily closing the gap. The Bangalore innovation hub is the beating heart of WhatJobs, led by two of my most trusted lieutenants, Adil Rehman and S.G. Sudhakar. And when you ask what they contribute? The answer is simple: they do it all.

Q) There's a mention of a young AI prodigy in Germany working closely with your Bangalore team. Can you tell us more about this collaboration and the breakthroughs it has enabled?

A) You're well informed. We do have a brilliant mind based in Germany who is spearheading our AI innovation. What's remarkable is how seamlessly he collaborates with our team in Bangalore, showcasing just how strong our global communication and operational systems are. Under his leadership, our Bangalore team has been working tirelessly to produce what we believe are the best AI-driven job search tools in the world. In Q1 of 2025, WhatJobs will announce groundbreaking innovations that are going to shock the industry. We've been quietly building and rigorously testing these tools for two years, and they are finally ready. We like to think of ourselves as the SpaceX of online job search—pioneering, disruptive, and relentlessly focused on reimagining what's possible. People should follow our progress closely because the best is yet to come.

Q) How does the Bangalore innovation hub fit into WhatJobs' global strategy? What makes India such a pivotal location for your operations?

A) Our operation in Bangalore is our very own Coca-Cola recipe. It's a core ingredient to our success, and while I won't go into the specifics, I will say this: just look at what it has produced in just four years. We've grown from a single operation in the UK to having a presence in 80 locations, covering 21 languages. Every week, hundreds of thousands of people across the world interact with WhatJobs. The Bangalore hub has been instrumental in making that happen, and I couldn't be more pleased with its results.

Q) The Isle of Man is your base, offering a quiet yet strategic environment. How does living there influence your leadership and decision-making?

A) The Isle of Man is the most beautiful place on the planet—and hardly anyone knows about it. That suits me perfectly. It's where I work, where I think, and one day, it's where I'll be buried. The Island's quiet, understated charm aligns perfectly with my personality. It provides the clarity and focus I need to lead and make decisions, while its beauty offers constant inspiration. For me, there's no better place to call home.

Q) What does a typical day look like for you on the Isle of Man? How do you balance your personal and professional responsibilities in such a unique setting?

A) I live alone on the Isle of Man and don't socialize much, apart from attending church, which is an important part of my routine. Outside of work, my passion is cars—I'm an avid collector. Working on and thinking about cars provides a creative outlet that balances my professional responsibilities. The Island's tranquility complements my lifestyle perfectly, giving me the space and focus I need to thrive both personally and professionally.

Q) Your employees speak highly of the company culture. How do you maintain such a strong sense of loyalty across a global workforce?

A) I tell every employee this, and I mean it: "You give WhatJobs 40 hours of your life each week. Never underestimate the sacrifice you're making for this business—it's deeply appreciated. As the CEO, I will do everything I can to reward you for it." Many businesses overpromise about work-life balance or cultural diversity policies while offering surface-level perks like bean bags and table tennis. I prefer honesty. People are smart enough to make their own decisions: do they want to work somewhere that talks ethics while playing games or be part of a company where they're valued as individuals? At WhatJobs, we treat people with respect and reward their contributions—that's our culture.

Q) What challenges come with scaling globally without external funding or debt, and how have you overcome these obstacles?

A) There are no obstacles—using money to scale is the real obstacle. At WhatJobs, we grow when there's genuine opportunity, never artificially or through purchased success. In a world where CEOs are high-fiving each other for bringing in outside investors or securing massive loans, we high-five for keeping them out. We know exactly who we are and understand our market position. WhatJobs is like the seed of a coastal redwood. It doesn't become the tallest overnight, but when it reaches maturity, rest assured there won't be many bigger in the forest. This philosophy ensures every decision we make is focused on long-term growth and real value, staying true to our mission.

Q) Looking ahead, where do you see WhatJobs in five years? Do you envision any significant changes in the way the leadership or technology teams operate?

A) In five years, WhatJobs will have chewed me up and spat me out. By then, it will be its own unstoppable force in online recruitment—bigger, stronger, and thriving far beyond my influence. I have no doubt in my mind that it will not only outgrow my competitors but will also outgrow me. And I'm at peace with that. My role is to lay the foundation for that future, ensuring the business is built to last and flourish without needing me at the helm.

Q) If you could spend a day shadowing your AI or India operations team, what would you most want to learn or observe?

A) If? I spend two months a year in India, sitting with the team every single day. We're a family, and this level of connection is absolutely normal for us. Although I hold the title of CEO, it's me who needs to listen and learn. My trips to India—and to our UK and Irish offices—aren't about giving orders; they're about being educated. I immerse myself in the daily work, understanding challenges, and absorbing ideas. This closeness and willingness to learn are what fuel our innovation and make our global operations so effective. For us, collaboration isn't an annual event—it's part of our DNA.

Q) What's one lesson you've learned from working with teams in culturally diverse regions like Germany and India? How has it shaped your leadership style?

A) I don't put much weight on phrases like "culturally diverse." At WhatJobs, our people are treated like family—it doesn't matter where they come from. A DNA test I did a few years back revealed I'm of Russian descent, yet I have an Irish mother, a Scottish father, and I live on the Isle of Man. So what's my "cultural diversity"? I'd have to make it up to suit a narrative. For me, it's simple: our people are my family, and that's enough. It's this mindset that shapes my leadership style—focused on respect, trust, and shared goals, not labels.

Q) Do you have any personal connection to the technology or recruitment fields that sparked your passion for leading WhatJobs?

A) I was raised on a farm in Scotland, and my mother left when I was very young. My father, trying to keep me motivated and engaged, bought me a BBC Acorn computer in 1981. I'll never know what his mindset was at the time, but that single decision set me on a path of complete obsession with technology. Me and a computer were a match made in heaven—I loved maths, colours, and solace, and the world of computing brought me all of the above. If my father were alive today, I'd thank him endlessly—especially because my preferred choice of gift back then was a quad bike. Something tells me that wouldn't have ended as well! That computer sparked a passion for technology that's driven me ever since and ultimately led to WhatJobs.

Q) As WhatJobs continues to disrupt the global recruitment industry, what legacy do you hope to leave behind—not just for the company, but for the industry and the people whose lives are impacted by your platform?

A) I want WhatJobs to be small, but bigger than everyone else. Unseen, but known by everyone, everywhere.

Media Contact

Michelle Paul, What Digital International, 44 07443404946, [email protected], https://www.whatjobs.com/international

SOURCE WhatJobs