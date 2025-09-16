Hidden Luxury Versus Mass Tourism: CAOBA Redefines Exclusive Travel at Accessible Prices

CAOBA redefines luxury with over 250 unique accommodations worldwide, offering direct bookings with commission rates far below those charged by major online travel agencies. Perla Roca, the jewel of the Colombian Caribbean, joins CAOBA's portfolio: a boutique hotel with less than 30 rooms, each featuring its own private pool, and rates comparable to — or lower than — those of large-scale resorts, plus an exclusive 10% discount for CAOBA clients.
ALMERIA, Spain, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- While large resorts struggle to retain increasingly demanding customers, discreet luxury tourism is experiencing a golden age. CAOBA, the platform specialising in hidden, hard-to-access deluxe accommodations, positions itself as the smart alternative for travellers seeking exclusivity, tranquility, and distinctive design: without paying exorbitant prices.
In a market saturated with massive resorts plagued by long lines, crowded pools, and ever-less competitive rates, CAOBA offers the opposite: private stays in remote, carefully curated locations, with personalised service and commission rates up to three times lower than those of the most popular online travel agencies.
Since its founding in 2020 and digital transformation in 2023, CAOBA has gathered more than 250 exclusive properties worldwide — from secluded Caribbean beachfront cabins to premium igloos in Lapland and fully equipped cave houses perched high in the mountains.
True Luxury, Without the Crowds
Contrary to popular belief, staying in a private, exclusive setting is not always more expensive than a traditional resort. "Today, many travellers pay more to sleep surrounded by noise in a five-star hotel than they would to enjoy a private villa with a pool in the middle of nature," says Antonio Cabrerizo, CAOBA's co-founder and CEO.
Perla Roca: The New Icon of the Colombian Caribbean
CAOBA's latest addition, Perla Roca, is a project by Colombia's Hopco Group, located on the Caribbean coast of Santa Marta. With just less than 30 rooms — all with private pools and direct views of a guest-only beach — this boutique hotel is perched on the Puerto Luz hillside, behind the oldest city in South America, which this year celebrates its 500 foundation years.
Opening rates for 2025 are comparable to, or even lower than, those of many resorts, and guests booking through CAOBA will receive an additional 10% discount.
For Cabrerizo, "The partnership between CAOBA and Perla Roca not only demonstrates the strength of our model but also the confidence hotel owners have in our proposal. Perla Roca has granted us exclusivity in the European market and is considering expanding the agreement."
Beyond Bookings: High-Level Consultancy
CAOBA also offers consultancy services for boutique hotels and independent accommodations, helping them optimise their image, media presence, and direct sales strategy. From specialised real estate photography to communication campaigns, this service — launched in 2024 — already accounts for 25% of the company's business.
About CAOBA
Caoba Hotels is a platform promoting unusual and unique accommodations around the world, founded in 2020 by Antonio Cabrerizo and Amaury Cova. With more than 200 properties available in 40 countries, the platform serves as a partner for accommodation owners seeking to boost their online presence and gain visibility among travellers in search of one-of-a-kind experiences.
