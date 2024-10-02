HiDO Technologies Awarded Phase II SBIR Grant by National Institute on Aging (NIA) for Innovative Dementia Care Technology

FOLSOM, Calif., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HiDO Technologies, a leading medtech company in the development of innovative solutions for dementia care, is proud to announce it has been awarded a prestigious Phase II Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) grant from the National Institute on Aging (NIA), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The grant, titled "Preventing Medication Mismanagement in People Living with Dementia through Automated Medication Dispensing with Facial Recognition and Video Observation," will support the further development and testing of HiDO's cutting-edge technology to address Aging at Home challenges for people living with dementia.
The award highlights HiDO Technologies' commitment to improving the lives of individuals with dementia and their caregivers. Medication management is a critical issue for this population, as mismanagement can lead to significant health risks, including hospitalizations and increased caregiver burden. HiDO's solution integrates automated medication dispensing, advanced facial recognition, and video observation to ensure that medications are taken accurately and on time, providing peace of mind for both patients and their families.
"Our team is thrilled to receive this Phase II grant from the NIA to continue this critical research that we believe will transform the lives for people living with dementia," said Charles Gellman, CEO of HiDO Technologies. "By leveraging facial recognition and video observation, we are addressing a vital need to ensure safety, improve health outcomes, and reduce caregiver stress. This award will enable us to accelerate our efforts and bring this life-changing technology to those who need it most."
HiDO Technologies is part of the NIH portfolio of companies committed to bringing innovative healthcare solutions to market. With a strong focus on addressing the unique challenges of dementia, HiDO is dedicated to improving quality of life for patients and caregivers alike.
About HiDO Technologies
HiDO Technologies is a medtech company specializing in developing AI-driven solutions to improve care for people with chronic health conditions, including dementia. The company's mission is to create technologies that enhance patient safety, support caregivers, and optimize healthcare delivery.
About the National Institute on Aging (NIA)
The National Institute on Aging (NIA) leads the federal government in conducting and supporting research on aging and the health and well-being of older adults. The NIA is committed to understanding the nature of aging and developing interventions to address diseases and conditions that disproportionately affect older individuals.
Grant Information:
Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44AG077737. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
