HiDO Technologies Awarded Phase II SBIR Grant by National Institute on Aging (NIA) for Innovative Dementia Care Technology

"Our team is thrilled to receive this Phase II grant from the NIA to continue this critical research that we believe will transform the lives for people living with dementia," said Charles Gellman, CEO of HiDO Technologies. "By leveraging facial recognition and video observation, we are addressing a vital need to ensure safety, improve health outcomes, and reduce caregiver stress. This award will enable us to accelerate our efforts and bring this life-changing technology to those who need it most."

HiDO Technologies is part of the NIH portfolio of companies committed to bringing innovative healthcare solutions to market. With a strong focus on addressing the unique challenges of dementia, HiDO is dedicated to improving quality of life for patients and caregivers alike.

For more information about HiDO Technologies and its efforts to revolutionize dementia care through advanced technology, please visit www.hidohealth.com or connect via Linkedin Charles Gellman

About HiDO Technologies

HiDO Technologies is a medtech company specializing in developing AI-driven solutions to improve care for people with chronic health conditions, including dementia. The company's mission is to create technologies that enhance patient safety, support caregivers, and optimize healthcare delivery.

About the National Institute on Aging (NIA)

The National Institute on Aging (NIA) leads the federal government in conducting and supporting research on aging and the health and well-being of older adults. The NIA is committed to understanding the nature of aging and developing interventions to address diseases and conditions that disproportionately affect older individuals.

Grant Information:

Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute On Aging of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number R44AG077737. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

