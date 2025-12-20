H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Shore Excursions Group

"With H.I.G.'s support and expertise in scaling consumer and technology-enabled services businesses, we are well-positioned to enhance and expand our offerings and deepen our relationships across the travel ecosystem," said Paul Kiritsy, CEO of Shore Excursions Group. Post this

Paul Kiritsy, CEO of Shore Excursions Group, said, "Shore Excursions Group provides cruise guests with more authentic, higher-quality experiences in the ports they visit around the world. We have built a trusted network of local partners, a broad portfolio of curated excursions, and a technology platform that enables us to deliver exceptional value to travelers and travel advisors alike. With H.I.G.'s support and expertise in scaling consumer and technology-enabled services businesses, we are well-positioned to enhance and expand our offerings and deepen our relationships across the travel ecosystem. We are excited for this next chapter of growth."

Tyler Levin, Managing Director at H.I.G., added: "Shore Excursions Group is a clear market leader with a compelling value proposition for travelers, travel advisors, and operator partners. We look forward to partnering with Paul and the entire Shore Excursions Group team to accelerate growth, invest in technology and product innovation, and continue delivering exceptional service to the Company's global customer base."

Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company on the transaction.

To learn more about Shore Excursions Group, please visit shoreexcursionsgroup.com.

