H.I.G. Capital Completes Acquisition of Shore Excursions Group

The partnership positions Shore Excursions Group to accelerate growth, invest in technology and product innovation, and expand its portfolio of curated, high-quality travel experiences worldwide.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $71 billion of capital under management, is pleased to announce that one of its affiliates has completed the acquisition of Shore Excursions Group, LLC ("Shore Excursions Group" or the "Company"), a leading provider of onshore tours and excursions for cruise passengers.
Founded in 2008 and headquartered outside of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Shore Excursions Group is the world's largest independent shore excursions provider, having delivered more than five million tours across hundreds of ports globally. Led by a seasoned management team with deep cruise and travel industry expertise, Shore Excursions Group partners with vetted local operators to offer a curated portfolio of over 4,000 bespoke, small group experiences spanning all major cruise destinations. The Company reaches cruisers globally through thousands of travel agency partners as well as direct-to consumer channels, supported by its proprietary booking platform and a commitment to award-winning service and value. As demand for more authentic, personalized travel continues to rise, Shore Excursions Group enables cruisers to access high-quality, competitively priced alternatives to traditional cruise line excursions.
Paul Kiritsy, CEO of Shore Excursions Group, said, "Shore Excursions Group provides cruise guests with more authentic, higher-quality experiences in the ports they visit around the world. We have built a trusted network of local partners, a broad portfolio of curated excursions, and a technology platform that enables us to deliver exceptional value to travelers and travel advisors alike. With H.I.G.'s support and expertise in scaling consumer and technology-enabled services businesses, we are well-positioned to enhance and expand our offerings and deepen our relationships across the travel ecosystem. We are excited for this next chapter of growth."
Tyler Levin, Managing Director at H.I.G., added: "Shore Excursions Group is a clear market leader with a compelling value proposition for travelers, travel advisors, and operator partners. We look forward to partnering with Paul and the entire Shore Excursions Group team to accelerate growth, invest in technology and product innovation, and continue delivering exceptional service to the Company's global customer base."
Houlihan Lokey acted as financial advisor and McDermott Will & Schulte LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company on the transaction.
