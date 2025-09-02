High Bluff Capital Partners Selects DTiQ to Power Loss Prevention Across Its Restaurant Portfolio

"DTiQ has been a key partnership ... It delivers quick, actionable insights that have assisted our team to elevate restaurant performance and improve gross margins. We're proud to deepen our partnership with Terence and the DTiQ team." — Ryan Pitt, High Bluff Capital Partners Post this

The partnership supports High Bluff Capital's investment philosophy, which centers on transforming strong consumer brands through bold growth agendas, targeted capital deployment, strategic innovation, and operational excellence. By improving loss prevention efforts with the right technology, High Bluff enables each brand in its portfolio to grow faster, without compromising service quality or execution.

"We're proud to partner with High Bluff Capital, a true innovator in the QSR space. Together, we're raising the bar on operational intelligence, guest experience, and brand protection at scale." — Terence Fitzpatrick, Chief Revenue Officer at DTiQ

DTiQ's intelligent video and analytics platform gives operators enterprise-wide visibility into risk, accountability, and operational trends. These insights help reduce shrink, strengthen team performance, improve customer experience, and support executive teams in making faster, smarter decisions across every brand.

As DTiQ's rollout expands across Church's Texas Chicken®, Quiznos®, and Taco Del Mar®, the partnership sets a new benchmark for how private equity firms can leverage real-time intelligence to protect margins, enforce operational standards, and accelerate scalable growth across restaurant portfolios.

About DTiQ

DTiQ is the go-to provider of intelligent video, analytics, and loss prevention solutions for over 37,000 restaurant, retail, and convenience store locations. By delivering real-time visibility, data-driven insights, and expert services, DTiQ helps operators reduce loss, optimize operations, and scale with confidence. Learn more at www.dtiq.com.

About High Bluff Capital Partners

High Bluff Capital Partners is a San Diego-based private investment firm focused on transforming consumer-facing brands. With a philosophy rooted in strategic transformation, operational improvement, and long-term value creation, High Bluff builds scalable platforms supported by technology, analytics, and strong leadership. Visit www.highbluffcap.com for more information.

About Church's Texas Chicken® / Texas Chicken™

Founded in San Antonio, TX in 1952 by George W. Church Sr., Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken™ outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, freshly baked Honey-Butter Biscuits™, and classic, home-style sides, all for a great value. Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken™ have more than 1,400 locations in 22 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1.5 billion. Owned by High Bluff Capital Partners and FS Investments since 2021, Church's® celebrated its 70th anniversary in 2022.

For more information, visit www.churchs.com and texaschicken.com. You can also follow Church's Texas Chicken® on Facebook, Instagram, X , and TikTok. More details on franchising opportunities are available at https://franchise.churchstexaschicken.com or https://franchise.texaschicken.com.

