High Density Packaging User Group Announces ASKPCB Membership

I am pleased to welcome ASKPCB to HDP, joining the outstanding organization working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and understanding of complex PCB fabrication for high-performance applications will support many HDP projects. They will contribute significantly to our advanced reliability assessment projects," said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About ASKPCB

Company Overview

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in the Changchun Industrial Park, Ziyang District, Yiyang City, Hunan Province, Aoshikang Technology Co., Ltd. (ASKPCB) is a national high-tech PCB enterprise that specializes in R&D, production, and sales of high-end printed circuit board (PCB) products. It is the first listed PCB company in Hunan and has a current market value that exceeds US$2.0 billion.

Core Products & Technologies

ASKPCB's leading products include high-precision multilayer PCBs and HDI boards, which are widely used in data centers, 5G communications, AI computing and servers, PCs, automotive electronics, aerospace, and new energy applications. The company serves customers worldwide, with over 55% of its products exported to markets across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Visit ASKPCB at http://www.askpcb.com/

About HDP

HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Yokohama.

For more information, visit the HDP User Group on the internet at www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at [email protected], phone number +1 561.501.1567.

