High Density Packaging User Group Announces Dynamic Electronics Co., Ltd. Membership

HDP gives Dynamic the ability to collaborate with leaders across the PCB industry and deliver products that exceed our customer's expectations. Post this

"I am pleased to welcome Dynamic to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in leading edge PCBs for high-speed computing and data systems, including high layer count HDI buildup, and high-reliability automotive PCBs, will contribute significantly to our emerging technology projects", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About Dynamic

Founded in 1988, Dynamic is a Taiwanese-based PCB manufacturing company. Dynamic has PCB fabrication facilities in Kunshan and Huangshi, China, and a brand-new facility in Prachinburi, Thailand. Dynamic has more than 5,000 employees worldwide. Dynamic aims to be a PCB manufacture service provider that surpasses customer expectations in a diverse customer base including: Data Center & Networking, Automotive, Storage Device, Consumer, PC and Display Panel. Dynamic does this by providing technical support to customers from the early stages of product development. Dynamic maintains an environmentally friendly production environment to reduce emissions and waste and enhance the utilization of energy and other resources.

Visit Dynamic at https://www.dynamicpcb.com/en/

About HDP

HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Yokohama.

For more information, visit the HDP User Group on the Internet at www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at [email protected], phone number +1 561.501.1567.

Media Contact

Madan Jagernauth, HDP User Group, 1 561-501-1567, [email protected], https://hdpusergroup.org/

SOURCE HDP User Group