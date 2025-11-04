High Density Packaging User Group Announces European Space Agency Membership

"International collaboration across market segments is instrumental to address the technical challenges, combining complexity and functionality with reliability. ..." Post this

"I am pleased to welcome the European Space Agency to HDP, joining the outstanding organization working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and understanding of the complex PCBs required for outer space, the harshest use environment. They will contribute significantly to guiding our advanced reliability assessment projects," said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About ESA

The European Space Agency (ESA) is a 23-member international organization devoted to space exploration. The purpose of the Agency is to provide for and to promote cooperation among European States in space research and technology and their space applications.

The Materials, Manufacturing and Assembly section in the Mechanical department provides engineering expertise in the field of materials and processes, and in particular: printed circuit boards and electronic assembly. The section supports all ESA projects, as well as programs on technology development and space standardisation. The ESA Materials and Electrical Components laboratory includes sophisticated tools for analysis of PCB samples and exposure to simulated space environment.

Visit ESA at https://www.esa.int/

About HDP

HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Yokohama.

For more information, visit the HDP User Group on the internet at www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at [email protected]

