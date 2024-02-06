High Density Packaging User Group Announces Gold Circuit Electronics Membership

Joining HDPUG is a strategic decision to increase our presence in this community and contribute, learn, and collaborate meaningfully to help our business alignment in the markets and with the customers we serve. Post this

"I am pleased to welcome GCE to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in PWB fabrication for high performance electronics, especially those focused on next-generation servers and networking products, will contribute significantly to several of our emerging technology projects", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About GCE

GOLD CIRCUIT ELECTRONICS LTD. (GCE) was established in 1981. Quality and Customer Satisfaction have been our key principles. The market and our customers have moved towards diversification and a more global approach to business. In the past our focus has been on the computer-related products. (Servers, workstations, notebook personal computers and desktop personal computers, etc.). Over the past several years we have diversified into additional markets including telecommunications, networking, cell phones, high-current power supplies, storage, and many other exciting fields. Due to the rapid evolution within electronic products and the continuing trend towards technology differentiation we have increased our focus on Research & Development as well as short lead-times to improve our ability to support our customers in critical time-to-market applications.

Visit GCE at https://www.gce.com.tw/en/index.html

About HDP

HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Yokohama.

For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at [email protected], phone number +1 561.501.1567.

