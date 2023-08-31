High Density Packaging User Group Announces Japan Pure Chemical Membership

We are excited to work with HDP members and contribute to elevating PCBs and packaging technologies facing the new demands from epoch-making 5G and beyond. Tweet this

"I am pleased to welcome JPC to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in surface treatments for high performance electronics, especially those focused on next-generation servers and networking products, will contribute significantly to several of our emerging technology projects", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About JPC

Since its founding in 1971, JPC has been developing, manufacturing, and selling gold plating chemicals, silver plating chemicals, and palladium plating chemicals for semiconductor packages and connectors by focusing on the electronics field as our primary business domain. JPC has been amassing technologies over many years through our proprietary research and development system.

Visit JPC at https://www.netjpc.com/english/

About HDP

HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Tokyo.

For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at [email protected], phone number +1 561.501.1567.

