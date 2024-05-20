High Density Packaging User Group Announces Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd. Membership

It's really a great honor to join HDP and I strongly believe the interaction with the HDP community will provide insights to have better understanding of cutting-edge technologies. Post this

"I am pleased to welcome Kinwong to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in PWB fabrication for high performance electronics, especially those focused on HDI for next-generation servers and networking products, will contribute significantly to several of our emerging technology projects", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About Kinwong

Shenzhen Kinwong Electronic Co., Ltd. was established in 1993. Kinwong is the world's leading high-tech company in R&D, production and sales of printed circuit boards and high-end electronic materials. Kinwong is ranked 10th in PCB industry, with its automotive PCB ranked 4th globally, and with an average annual growth of 20% every year. Being customer oriented is a Kinwong Core Value with valuable customers from many industry sectors, including: Automotive, PC & Network, Telecommunication, Industrial & Medical, Consumer and Phone. We have 5 production bases in China, including Guangdong Shenzhen, Guangdong Longchuan, Jiangxi Jishui, Zhuhai Jinwan, Zhuhai Fushan, a total of 11 factories. Kinwong has more than 15,000 employees worldwide.

Visit Kinwong at https://www.kinwong.com/en/

About HDP

HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Yokohama.

For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at [email protected], phone number +1 561.501.1567.

