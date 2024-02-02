High Density Packaging User Group Announces Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Membership

High Density Packaging User Group (HDP) is pleased to announce that Shikoku Chemicals Corporation (Shikoku) has become a member.
AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Density Packaging User Group (HDP) is pleased to announce that Shikoku Chemicals Corporation (Shikoku) has become a member.
"Shikoku Chemicals has been developing distinctive copper surface treatment chemicals for PWBs and semiconductors by applying our unique organic synthesis technology, like OSP (Organic Solderability Preservative) and new chemical adhesion process between smooth copper and resin focus on the high frequency field. We look forward to working together with HDP members and hope to support cutting-edge technologies from around the world in various fields," said Kazuhiko Yokoe, General Manager, Fine Chemicals Sale Dept. Sale & Marketing Division.
"I am pleased to welcome Shikoku to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in surface treatment chemicals for high performance PWBs, especially those focused on next-generation servers and networking products, will contribute significantly to several of our emerging technology projects", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.
About Shikoku
Shikoku Chemicals Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the research and development, production, and sale of chemical industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals, as well as housing, landscape, and store-related products, . as well as operatesShikoku also operates an environmental businesses related to sterilization, and water treatment, and information system businesses. The portfolio includes inorganic chemical products, organic chemical products, wastewater treatment agents, water-soluble rust inhibitors for printed wiring boards, and fine chemicals, including imidazoles.
Visit Shikoku at https://kagaku.shikoku.co.jp/eng/
About HDP
HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Yokohama.
For more information, visit HDP User Group on the Internet at www.hdpug.org or contact Madan Jagernauth at [email protected], phone number +1 561.501.1567.
