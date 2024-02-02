High Density Packaging User Group Announces Shikoku Chemicals Corporation Membership

We look forward to working together with HDP members and hope to support cutting-edge technologies from around the world in various fields. Post this

"I am pleased to welcome Shikoku to HDP, joining the outstanding companies working on HDP User Group projects. Their expertise and capability in surface treatment chemicals for high performance PWBs, especially those focused on next-generation servers and networking products, will contribute significantly to several of our emerging technology projects", said Larry Marcanti, Executive Director of HDP User Group.

About Shikoku

Shikoku Chemicals Corporation is a Japan-based company engaged in the research and development, production, and sale of chemical industrial chemicals and pharmaceuticals, as well as housing, landscape, and store-related products, . as well as operatesShikoku also operates an environmental businesses related to sterilization, and water treatment, and information system businesses. The portfolio includes inorganic chemical products, organic chemical products, wastewater treatment agents, water-soluble rust inhibitors for printed wiring boards, and fine chemicals, including imidazoles.

About HDP

HDP User Group (www.hdpug.org), a global research and development organization based in Round Rock, Texas, is dedicated to reducing the costs and risks for the Electronics Manufacturing industry when using advanced electronic packaging and assembly. This international industry-led group organizes and conducts R&D programs to address the industry's technical issues, including design, printed circuit board manufacturing, electronics assembly, and environmental compliance. HDP User Group maintains additional offices in Singapore and Yokohama.

Media Contact

