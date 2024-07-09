High-Endurance Adventurer Andrew Hughes Realizes Guinness World Record Paddle Boarding on One of Earth's Highest Lakes

"By expanding the way we experience places, our connection to them becomes ever deeper and more meaningful. As should our conviction to advocate for their preservation and protection. Our adventures should always make us better advocates for the places we are privileged to explore." Post this

Setting a new world record involving so many extreme elements is never easy, and Andrew faced an extraordinary series of challenges on his journey to realize this new record. Substantial research was required to identify the necessary components for this record, including ensuring the gear used could endure flying thousands of miles, trucking across the driest desert on Earth, and being carried up a mountain.

The search for the perfect location was the most daunting task. Global warming has dried up many high-altitude bodies of water, leaving few viable options. After extensive research and reconnaissance, only the volcanic pool of Tres Cruces Norte remained as a feasible choice.

Arriving in mid-January, Andrew spent two weeks climbing local peaks, including the world's highest volcano, Ojos del Salado, to acclimate to the altitude and conditions. He conducted multiple paddleboarding sessions at Laguna Verde, 14,500 feet above sea level, to ensure all systems were functioning properly.

On January 22nd, 2024, Andrew began his ascent of Tres Cruces Norte, a seldom-climbed peak overshadowed by its taller neighbors. This peak, however, holds a rare pool like a glimmering blue sapphire within its dormant volcanic crater. With few previous ascents, much of the planning relied on satellite imagery and sparse climbing reports.

After camping midway up the mountain, Andrew reached the crater rim the following morning. He summited at 19,783 feet, then descended over 400 feet into the volcanic crater to reach the pool's shoreline. Upon descending, he noticed clear evaporation rings indicating a water level below the anticipated 5,915 meters. The impact of climate change was evident, with receding glaciers and lower water levels starkly contrasting Andrew's observations from years earlier. Many high-altitude pools are now believed to be gone due to climate change.

Reaching the water's edge, Andrew anxiously checked his Garmin InReach satellite device. The pool sat at 5,902 meters (19,364 feet). The record would not be shattered, but it would still be broken.

"The journey to return to the Atacama and reach this place wasn't easy, but once on the water at last, everything else that had gone wrong up till that moment really washed away as a pure sense of excitement, wonder, and witnessing anew washed over me," recalls Andrew. "Record aside, by expanding the way we experience places, our connection to them becomes ever deeper and more meaningful. As should our conviction to advocate for their preservation and protection. Our adventures should always make us better advocates for the places we are privileged to explore."

About Andrew Hughes

Andrew Hughes is a high-endurance world record setting athlete and adventurer from Seattle, Washington.

Andrew continues on a journey exploring the world and its' highest mountains. He has completed the Seven Summits (highest mountains on each continent) and six of the Seven Volcanic Summits (highest volcanoes on each continent) and is set to complete the rarely realized Explorers' Grand Slam in April, 2025 – a feat fewer than 75 adventurers have ever achieved – and which would make him the 19th American and 13th British/UK citizen ever to accomplish this endeavor.

In 2020, Andrew also became the fastest and first American man and third person ever to complete the Antarctica Trifecta with his climbing partner Roxanne Vogel by consecutively Skiing the Last Degree to the South Pole and reaching the summits of Mount Vinson (the highest mountain) and Mount Sidley (the highest volcano) in Antarctica. Andrew also holds a Guinness World Record set on Mt Everest in Spring, 2021.

Andrew's expeditions have evolved to focus on something that matters more than summits and reaching adventurous ends, that being making meaningful impacts in the world. Fueled by his commitment to sustainability, conservationism and combatting climate change, he continues to raise awareness and funds for Human Rights Watch's work on the Environment and Human Rights, creates programs for youth engagement with the outdoors, and seeks to elevate voices of those who are on the frontline of climate change yet often are not given a prominent position to have their voices and views heard.

Aligning and advocating for greater inclusivity and diversity in the outdoors is also fundamental to Andrew's view of the outdoors based on the belief that the more chances we can create relationships with our natural world the more empathetic and likely people will be to seek to protect our planet. Additionally, breaking down social and economic barriers to provide greater access to our natural spaces and places is part of his perpetual purpose beyond the peaks and adventures.

To interview Andrew Hughes or for further questions, please visit: http://www.andrewihughes.com

