High Flight Press Launches New Book Showcasing 14 Female Founders' Success

Eighty percent of small businesses fail. However, the women featured in this new anthology, "Taking the Leap: from Employee or Executive to Female Founder," have passed this critical milestone, transitioning from such diverse roles as law, event management, the military and even the circus to become founders themselves.

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Flight Press is proud to announce the release of its latest multi-author book, "Taking the Leap: From Employee or Executive to Female Founder." This powerful anthology tells the stories of 14 trailblazing women who transitioned from diverse corporate careers—including roles in the circus, law, and the military—to successfully establish their own businesses. Each founder has not only beaten the odds but also thrived, running their businesses for years, a testament to their tenacity, vision, and resilience.

With over 30 million small businesses currently operating in the U.S., it's a sobering fact that 80 percent of them fail within two years. However, the women featured in "Taking the Leap" have passed this critical milestone, offering valuable insights, lessons, and inspiration for aspiring entrepreneurs, especially women looking to transition from corporate roles to become founders themselves.

This book offers more than just success stories—it provides practical advice, behind-the-scenes challenges, and real-life strategies that helped these women thrive in the competitive world of entrepreneurship. Whether readers are contemplating leaving their corporate jobs or are already on the entrepreneurial path, the wisdom shared by these founders will serve as a beacon of guidance and encouragement.

"Taking the Leap: From Employee or Executive to Female Founder" is available for purchase starting today through Amazon here.

**Contact Information**

Marcia Bench

CEO, High Flight Press

[highflightpress.com](https://www.highflightpress.com)

Phone: (480) 980-0132

Email: [email protected]

Media Contact

Marcia Bench, High Flight Press, 1 4809800132, [email protected], https://highflightpress.com

Twitter

SOURCE High Flight Press