High Flow Drainage Solutions Launches Revolutionary DoubleFlow System in Kansas City

"Kansas City homeowners have been frustrated with drainage issues for years, and the solutions they've been sold are often ineffective," said Caleb Isgriggs, founder of High Flow Drainage Solutions. "We've seen too many homes suffer thousands of dollars in foundation damage from poorly designed systems installed by landscapers and foundation companies. The DoubleFlow System is a game-changer, and we're bringing it directly to the homeowners who need it most."

To further improve efficiency and affordability, High Flow Drainage Solutions has partnered with French Drain Man, a nationally recognized supplier and educator in the drainage industry. This partnership ensures Kansas City homeowners receive:

✅ Superior, Stronger Corrugated Pipe – Faster flow, more durable, and longer-lasting than traditional pipes.

✅ Advanced, Modern Catch Basins – Featuring easier debris removal and better water flow to prevent system failures.

✅ Pop-Up Emitters– A smarter discharge solution that reduces clogs and is visually appealing when installed.

"We're bringing the best drainage technology in the country to Kansas City," said Isgriggs. "Our customers love how our solutions not only protect their homes but also make their yards more beautiful and functional. Instead of dealing with soggy, unusable spaces, they get dry, well-drained landscapes—and they appreciate how investing in the right drainage now can save them thousands in costly foundation repairs later."

PROTECTING HOMES, PREVENTING COSTLY REPAIRS

Water intrusion can lead to foundation cracks, basement flooding, and structural damage. Many Kansas City homeowners have already saved thousands by choosing High Flow Drainage Solutions over landscapers and foundation companies who don't specialize in drainage engineering principles. The company's time-tested systems ensure proper water redirection—preventing erosion, pooling, and long-term foundation damage.

For homeowners who have already experienced drainage issues, High Flow Drainage Solutions offers free consultations to assess water flow problems and recommend the right solutions. To learn more, visit highflowdrainagesolutions.com.

ABOUT HIGH FLOW DRAINAGE SOLUTIONS

High Flow Drainage Solutions is Kansas City's #1 drainage and waterproofing expert, specializing in French drains, buried downspouts, basement waterproofing, and erosion control. With years of expertise and a commitment to high-performance, long-lasting solutions, High Flow Drainage Solutions is redefining how homeowners protect their properties from water damage.

