High Performance Encapsulated PICMA® Stack Piezo Actuators for Industrial Applications

Designed for harsh environments from -40° C to 150° C, new from PI
AUBURN, Mass., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in Piezo Technology and precision motion control, expands its acclaimed PICMA® piezo stack actuator series with the launch of new encapsulated PICMA® actuators. Piezo actuators use solid-state motion to deliver high speed, high force, and virtually unlimited resolution — ideal for precision positioning and alignment applications. The new encapsulated actuators offer travel ranges from 56µm - 132µm and blocking force of 1200N. The splash resistant full encapsulation protects the piezo ceramics from oil, water, chemicals and particles in industrial applications. The actuators are also vacuum compatible.
Space-Proven Technology – Unmatched Lifetime and Temperature Stability
The new encapsulated actuators use PI's polymer-free multilayer piezo stacks. Their patented ceramic encapsulation provides extra protection from humidity. This robust design ensures exceptional durability — proven by NASA/JPL's 100-billion-cycle test for the Mars rover Curiosity. PICMA® actuators offer reliable performance in harsh environments, with humidity resistance and an operating range from -40° C to 150° C and up to 200° C for modified versions.
Features & Advantages
- Splash-resistant full encapsulation
- Superior lifetime
- High temperature stability
- Large travel range
- High blocking force
- High degree of stiffness
- µs response time
- Sub-nanometer resolution
- UHV-compatible to 10-9 hPa
Industries Served
Micro-manufacturing, nano-dispensing, optics & photonics, semiconductor test equipment, astronomy, med-tech, biotechnology, nanopositioning
Specifications, datasheet: Encapsulated PICMA® Stack Piezo Actuators
PI Americas
https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456
Applications Blog | Videos | LinkedIn
Media Contact
PI Press Releases, PI (Physik Instrumente) LP, (508) 832-3456, [email protected], https://www.pi-usa.us/
SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP
Share this article