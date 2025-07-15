High Performance Encapsulated PICMA® Stack Piezo Actuators for Industrial Applications

Designed for harsh environments from -40° C to 150° C, new from PI

AUBURN, Mass., July 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in Piezo Technology and precision motion control, expands its acclaimed PICMA® piezo stack actuator series with the launch of new encapsulated PICMA® actuators. Piezo actuators use solid-state motion to deliver high speed, high force, and virtually unlimited resolution — ideal for precision positioning and alignment applications. The new encapsulated actuators offer travel ranges from 56µm - 132µm and blocking force of 1200N. The splash resistant full encapsulation protects the piezo ceramics from oil, water, chemicals and particles in industrial applications. The actuators are also vacuum compatible.

Space-Proven Technology – Unmatched Lifetime and Temperature Stability

The new encapsulated actuators use PI's polymer-free multilayer piezo stacks. Their patented ceramic encapsulation provides extra protection from humidity. This robust design ensures exceptional durability — proven by NASA/JPL's 100-billion-cycle test for the Mars rover Curiosity. PICMA® actuators offer reliable performance in harsh environments, with humidity resistance and an operating range from -40° C to 150° C and up to 200° C for modified versions.

Features & Advantages

Splash-resistant full encapsulation

Superior lifetime

High temperature stability

Large travel range

High blocking force

High degree of stiffness

µs response time

Sub-nanometer resolution

UHV-compatible to 10-9 hPa

Industries Served

Micro-manufacturing, nano-dispensing, optics & photonics, semiconductor test equipment, astronomy, med-tech, biotechnology, nanopositioning

Specifications, datasheet: Encapsulated PICMA® Stack Piezo Actuators

