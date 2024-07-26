High Point, NC Business Owners, Participation Is Encouraged To Take The Survey For The City's Disparity Study

Participation from High Point, NC Business Owners is encouraged

HIGH POINT, N.C., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Point business owners have a unique opportunity to participate in the City's 2025 Disparity Study by completing a brief Survey. Results of the Survey are anonymous and will help assess the City's procurement opportunities for minority, women, and disadvantaged owned businesses (MWDBEs).

The Survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete, is available online at: https://us.mar.medallia.com/?e=397501&d=l&h=FADE78F6BB926B6&l=en. Responses to the Survey are accepted through August 2nd.

The survey will capture owners' experiences in conducting, or attempting to conduct, business with the City. It will also gather important demographic, statistical and anecdotal information regarding the businesses – including their operating capacity.

The Disparity Study, conducted by Griffin & Strong P.C., will determine the City's utilization of MWDBEs compared to their availability in the relevant industry categories. Following the Study, Griffin & Strong, P.C. will recommend programmatic remedies to address any identified barriers, if they exist.

Please visit the Study's website, HighPointDisparityStudy.com for more information. For questions or concerns, please email Griffin & Strong at [email protected].

The City of High Point aims to serve as the catalyst for bringing together the community's human, economic and civic resources for the purpose of creating the single most livable, safe and prosperous community in America. For more information on the City, visit www.highpointnc.gov.

Media Contact

Hanna Rowell, Griffin & Strong, PC, 1 678.364.2962 120, [email protected], Griffin & Strong, PC

SOURCE Griffin & Strong, PC