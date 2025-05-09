High Point University Confers Honorary Doctorate on Terrence J. Giroux, Honoring a Legacy of Educational Leadership and Service

"Terry's leadership was extraordinary. He saw potential where others saw obstacles—and helped turn hardship into hope for an entire generation." — James F. Dicke, Chairman, Horatio Alger Association Post this

The degree was conferred by Dr. Nido Qubein, President of High Point University and a 2006 Member of the Horatio Alger Association, during a special commencement ceremony held on campus on May 1, 2025. Also in attendance was Dr. Robert J. Brown, esteemed civil rights leader, business executive, and 1990 Horatio Alger Association Member.

Mr. Giroux led the Horatio Alger Association for 36 years (1988–2024), overseeing its transformation from a modest scholarship initiative into the largest need-based scholarship provider in North America. Under his guidance, the Association awarded more than $265 million in scholarships to over 37,000 students—many of whom were first-generation college or trade school attendees.

"Terry's leadership at the Horatio Alger Association was extraordinary," said James F. Dicke, Chairman of the Association. "He always saw the potential in the thousands of young Scholars he championed—in spite of their challenges. Terry's advocacy and faith in their future transformed their lives for the better. I can think of no better legacy for any man."

"Dr. Giroux is a remarkable servant leader whose humility is exceeded only by his impeccable character," said Dr. Nido Qubein. "His love for education and young people is demonstrated amply through his dedicated and committed stewardship over the past five decades."

Throughout his tenure, Mr. Giroux introduced innovative Scholar Support Programs that expanded student success beyond financial aid, offering resources in academics, mental wellness, career development, and emergency assistance. He was a key proponent of extending scholarship eligibility to students pursuing technical and vocational education pathways.

A defining characteristic of his leadership was the genuine respect and admiration he held for the Association's Members—individuals who overcame hardship to achieve distinction in fields including business, public service, athletics, and the arts. "Terry doesn't just lead—he cares," said one Association Member. "And that has made all the difference."

Before his time at the Horatio Alger Association, Mr. Giroux served in key leadership roles in civic and educational organizations, including Presidential Classroom for Young Americans, the National Association of Secondary School Principals, and Chapman College's World Campus Afloat. He holds a degree from Illinois Wesleyan University and a Master's in Business and Educational Administration from George Mason University, following graduate study at the University of Virginia.

Mr. Giroux resides in Virginia with his wife, Barbara, where they remain active in education and civic life. They are the proud parents of their son, Michael, daughter-in-law Andrea, and grandparents to two grandchildren.

This honorary doctorate affirms the values Mr. Giroux has exemplified throughout his career: integrity, compassion, and a resolute belief in the potential of every young person to rise above adversity and pursue greatness.

