High-Power Regenerative AC Electronic Load Released by Chroma

Chroma 63800R AC Electronic Loads presents a highly efficient regenerative switching-type solution for higher-power renewable energy applications.

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif., Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chroma Systems Solutions, a leading provider of innovative battery and power conversion test solutions, and provider of the C8000 automated test system, today announced the release of its new Regenerative AC Electronic Load. Chroma 63800R Series of regenerative AC electronic loads features three models with power ratings of 9kVA, 12kVA, and 15kVA. To accommodate higher power test requirements, multiple units can be paralleled for increased load capacity.

Chroma 63800R series presents a highly efficient energy-saving solution for a broad spectrum of renewable energy applications, including ESS, hybrid PV inverters, AC EVSE, and bidirectional on-board chargers (BOBC) for V2L and V2H applications. The regenerative feature, in contrast to traditional AC loads, eliminates wasted heat generation which significantly reduces energy costs. The new series also meets IEC 62040-3 standard requirements for UPS testing.

The Chroma 63800R series utilizes advanced all-digital control technology and introduces a Stand-By function to handle rapid fluctuations in the voltage source of the device under test (DUT). This function keeps the load in an active state when the DUT is off or in standby so that it can instantly start drawing power when the voltage source is activated. According to Chroma, this functionality lends itself well to the implementation of fully automated testing.

In addition to basic functions such as CC, CP, and CR, the 63800R AC loads offer advanced operating modes like Rectified and Phase Lead/Lag mode. It can also simulate SCR and TRIAC component characteristics with a unique Half-Cycle Load function.

The 63800R series features a 5″ LCD display with an intuitive user interface for easy operation. Connect with USB, LAN, and optional GPIB or CAN interfaces for remote and digital control with a PC and Chroma SoftPanel software. Additionally, Chroma provides instrument drivers for LabVIEW-integrated system control.

For more information on any of our new regenerative and bidirectional power conversion test instruments, visit us at https://www.chromausa.com or contact us at (949) 600-6400.

Chroma is a global leader in providing precision power conversion test and measurement solutions for a wide range of industries. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Chroma delivers reliable and high-performance testing equipment that helps customers optimize their products and improve overall efficiency.

