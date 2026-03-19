High-Precision Laser Machine for Medical Device Manufacturing

Laserax has launched the PrecisionFLEX, a high-precision UV laser workstation designed for medical device manufacturing. The system enables ultra-fine marking and micro-processing on delicate materials while minimizing heat impact. Equipped with automated part handling and a Class 1 enclosure, it ensures consistent, safe, and production-ready operation. PrecisionFLEX helps manufacturers meet strict requirements for traceability, quality, and process reliability in medical applications.

QUEBEC CITY, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laserax, a leading manufacturer of industrial laser solutions, announces the launch of the PrecisionFLEX laser workstation, a high-precision UV laser system designed to meet the strict requirements of medical device manufacturing.

Built to process delicate components with exceptional accuracy, PrecisionFLEX enables manufacturers to perform marking, texturing, ablation, and selective cleaning operations on sensitive materials used in medical applications.

Medical device manufacturers face increasing demands for traceability, precision, and regulatory compliance. PrecisionFLEX addresses these challenges with advanced UV laser technology capable of producing high-resolution, permanent markings and micro-processing results while minimizing heat impact on delicate materials.

The system is ideal for marking plastics, coatings, ceramics, and metals commonly found in medical instruments and components.

High-Precision UV Laser Processing for Delicate Components

At the core of PrecisionFLEX is a UV laser paired with high-resolution scanning optics, allowing the system to produce extremely fine features and clean markings. With a 355 nm wavelength and ultrafine spot sizes down to 7 μm, the system delivers exceptional accuracy on small or heat-sensitive medical parts such as plastic connectors, coated components, or glass elements.

The short UV wavelength enables "cold marking," reducing the thermal impact typically associated with conventional laser processes. This makes PrecisionFLEX particularly suitable for medical device components where maintaining the integrity of delicate materials is essential.

Automated Precision and Repeatability

PrecisionFLEX integrates a precision robotic part handler as a standard feature, ensuring consistent positioning and repeatable results across production runs. The robot can present parts from multiple angles and efficiently handle trays or batches, reducing operator variability and improving production efficiency.

Production-Ready Design for Regulated Environments

The workstation is delivered as a Class 1 enclosed laser system, allowing safe operation within manufacturing facilities while protecting operators from laser exposure. PrecisionFLEX is built for seamless integration into medical device production environments, supporting both standalone operation and automated workflows.

A Complete Turnkey Solution

Like other Laserax systems, PrecisionFLEX is delivered as a fully integrated solution from a single supplier, including the laser source, optics, fume extraction, workstation, automation components, robot and control software. This approach simplifies integration, reduces project complexity, and ensures consistent performance throughout the system's lifecycle.

In addition to 5 offices and 12 partners worldwide, secure remote support capabilities also allow Laserax experts to diagnose and resolve issues quickly, minimizing downtime and ensuring uninterrupted production.

Advancing Laser Processing for the Medical Industry

Precision, cleanliness, and reliability are critical in medical manufacturing. Laser technology enables non-contact processing that delivers consistent results without consumables, making it ideal for applications that require permanent identification or precise surface modifications.

With PrecisionFLEX, Laserax expands its portfolio of advanced laser solutions for industries requiring the highest levels of accuracy and process control.

Media Contact

Eric Bourbeau, Laserax, 1 (418) 478-1029, [email protected], https://www.laserax.com

SOURCE Laserax