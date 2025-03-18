High Pressure Specialist Quintus Technologies Opens Battery Application Center

"Solid-state batteries will account for a considerable share of the battery market in the coming years, in an increasing number of industrial sectors." --Jouni Wedenstrand, Quintus Technologies Post this

The Battery Application Center affords the opportunity for a broad range of stakeholders, from students to advanced battery engineers, to experiment with new materials, including solid electrolytes and electrode compositions, fostering the development of high-performing, safe, and durable batteries. A focus on cell concepts and components offers a clear path from laboratory-scale innovation to pilot and mass production, enabling the industry to scale rapidly. Quintus's skilled engineers and scientists specializing in battery applications and energy storage solutions provide customized support for diverse industry sectors, such as automotive, renewable energy, and consumer electronics.

Supported by a cutting-edge infrastructure, the Center houses state-of-the-art equipment. The facility's Quintus QIB 180 Laboratory Battery Press provides a platform to optimize critical Warm Isostatic Pressing (WIP) parameters such as temperature, pressure, and time for improved performance and yield in ASSB manufacturing.

"The availability of our advanced WIP systems allows researchers and cell engineers to quickly prototype and test new cell designs and materials under controlled and repeatable conditions," says Mr. Wedenstrand. "The assistance offered by our battery specialists is invaluable in meeting global safety and performance standards to assure regulatory compliance."

Isostatic pressing is recognized as an essential technology to ensure the high performance of solid-state batteries. Quintus's WIP systems apply extremely high pressure (up to 6,000 bar/87,022 psi) in conjunction with elevated temperatures (up to 145°C/293°F) to densify the solid-state cells, removing porosity and voids and ensuring interfacial contact between components. Reduced internal resistivity leads to maximum electro­chemical performance and quicker charging times, enabling longer service life and lighter battery packs. The uniform pressing of cells delivers reliable and reproducible quality.

"Quintus Technologies has been the leader in the production of high-pressure equipment for more than 70 years, with a long track record of innovation and customer support," comments Johan Hjärne, CEO of Quintus Technologies.

"We are focused on the development of long-term relationships, with application and on-site support in partnership with solid-state battery companies throughout the supply chain. We are committed to supporting the development of scalable solutions for future energy storage needs, and the expertise offered by our new Application Center will make us a key partner for any battery-related project," Mr. Hjärne concludes.

