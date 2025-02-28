High-Profile Lawsuits Filed Against Alexander Brothers for Alleged Sex Trafficking and Assault

The women who suffered at the hands of the Alexander Brothers are finally being heard. Post this

These women—like so many others—never imagined they would find themselves at the center of such a nightmare. The lawsuits allege that the Alexander Brothers used their wealth, power, and social status to lure, drug, and brutally assault them. Both plaintiffs were forcibly raped at the Alexander Brothers' SoHo residence, suffering not only unimaginable physical harm but the lasting trauma of betrayal and fear.

"For over a decade, the Alexander Brothers raped and tormented women with impunity. From New York to Miami, they used their wealth, social connections, and carefully curated public images to orchestrate and conceal a sweeping enterprise of sexual violence," said Kristen Gibbons Feden, who in 2024 secured over $1 billion in verdict awards for 75 sexual assault victims of former New York pediatrician Stuart Copperman.

But this story is no longer about the Alexander Brothers—it's about the women, like Plaintiffs, who are stepping forward with unwavering courage.

"The bravery of these survivors cannot be overstated," said Feden. "For years, they carried the weight of fear and trauma while their abusers hid behind power and privilege. Now, they are taking back their voices, demanding accountability, and forcing the world to see the truth. That takes extraordinary strength."

"The women who suffered at the hands of the Alexander Brothers are finally being heard," said Alexandra Walsh. "And we will stand with them every step of the way to ensure they get the justice they deserve. If you are a survivor or have information about the Alexander Brothers, you are not alone. Every voice matters. We encourage you to step forward and stand with the brave survivors already seeking justice."

