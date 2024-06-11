High ROI Turn-Key Car Hauler Truck Packages launched by Amplified Logistics LLC

Newbie truck investors can earn 30-40% profit margins with our multi fleet Car Hauler (automobile transport) truck Packages – A Profitable Investment for All Experience Levels. Want to be hands off? Then utilize our General Manager (GM) option, for day-to-day operations.

MIAMI, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Amplified Logistics LLC's latest offering is a turn-key "4 truck" fleet Car Hauler package using semi and/or heavy duty pick-up trucks. These Done For You (DFY) packages present a lucrative alternative for investors who may have previously considered Amazon package delivery or FedEx line haul routes.

Media Contact