High Rollers Expands Premium Craft Cannabis Delivery Across New York With Same-Day Service Until Midnight

New York's Most Desired Online Cannabis Store Offering Craft Grower Products, Best Prices, and Exclusive Daily Specials

NEW YORK, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High Rollers, one of New York's most trusted online cannabis stores, continues to redefine the cannabis delivery experience by offering premium craft cannabis products, competitive pricing, and reliable same-day delivery available until midnight.

Established in 2018, High Rollers has built a reputation as one of New York's most desired cannabis delivery platforms, providing customers with convenient access to some of the best cannabis brands and products available in the state. The company specializes in sourcing products from top craft growers, ensuring customers receive cannabis known for its quality, freshness, and consistency.

Through its modern online platform, High Rollers offers a wide range of cannabis products including premium flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, disposable vapes, edibles, and concentrates, providing customers with access to the most popular and trusted cannabis brands available in New York.

Customers searching for the best disposable vapes, vape cartridges, pre-rolls, weed, edibles, and concentrates can browse a curated selection designed to deliver both quality and value. High Rollers works with reputable producers to ensure that every product meets strict quality standards while remaining competitively priced.

"Our goal has always been simple," said a spokesperson for High Rollers. "We focus on providing the best cannabis products from trusted craft growers, offering fair pricing, and delivering a reliable experience that customers can count on."

High Rollers also provides customers with daily specials, weekly promotions, and exclusive deals, helping cannabis consumers access top-quality products at some of the most competitive prices in the market.

The company currently offers same-day cannabis delivery across Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, New Jersey, and the Hamptons, with service available until midnight, allowing customers to receive their orders conveniently and discreetly.

In addition to premium products and fast delivery, High Rollers also offers a customer referral affiliate program that rewards loyal customers. Through this program, customers can earn free cannabis products and rewards by referring new customers to the High Rollers website, helping expand the brand's growing community.

High Rollers remains committed to responsible cannabis service, transparent communication, and exceptional customer support, ensuring that every order is handled with care and delivered to eligible customers in compliance with local regulations.

All deliveries require a valid government-issued ID at the time of delivery, and customers must be of legal age to purchase cannabis products.

Key Highlights

Established in 2018

One of New York's most desired online cannabis stores

Premium craft grower cannabis products

Wide selection of flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, disposable vapes, edibles, and concentrates

Access to some of the best cannabis brands in New York

Best prices with daily specials and weekly promotions

Same-day delivery available until midnight

Delivery across Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, New Jersey, and the Hamptons

Affiliate referral program offering free product rewards

Dedicated customer support and reliable service

About High Rollers

High Rollers is a premium online cannabis store and delivery platform established in 2018, focused on providing customers with convenient access to high-quality craft cannabis products. The company works with trusted growers and leading brands to offer a wide range of cannabis products including flower, pre-rolls, vape cartridges, disposable vapes, edibles, and concentrates.

With reliable same-day delivery, competitive pricing, and a strong focus on customer satisfaction, High Rollers continues to set the standard for cannabis delivery across New York and surrounding service areas.

Visit - https://hrdelivery.co/

Media Contact

High Rollers, High Rollers, 1 929-276-4800, [email protected], https://hrdelivery.co/

SOURCE High Rollers