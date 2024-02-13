High School Senior Jiya Patil Wins 2024 National Conscience Month Scholarship Essay Contest

"Today's problems were born in the human mind, and their solutions can only be found in the mind. When we let the mind's Conscience connect us to the Source of our creativity, we will quickly discover answers that will transform our world." ––Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), Conscience Month Originator Post this

National Conscience Month, observed each January, is intended to encourage individual citizens of all ages and backgrounds, governments, school systems, faith leaders, non-profits, community organizations and corporations across the United States to increase reliance on their own Conscience, and to raise awareness about the value of consciously using the Conscience as an inspired guide for making better decisions.

According to Leonard Perlmutter, founder of The American Meditation Institute, author of the recently published book, "Your Conscience," and originator of National Conscience Month says "Every thought, word and deed that conflicts with the wisdom of the Conscience inevitably invites pain and dis-unity, while every thought, word and deed that accurately reflects the wisdom of the Conscience inevitably invites infinite Grace and unity."

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching the practices of Yoga Science, Philosophy and Psychology. In its holistic approach to wellness, AMI combines the healing arts of the East with the practicality of modern Western medical science. The American Meditation Institute offers a wide variety of courses, conferences and webinars. AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

