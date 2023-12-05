High School Seniors: A $2,000 Scholarship Will be Awarded January 29th for the Best Essay in the National Conscience Month Contest

"Only by learning to confidently and creatively employ their Conscience can young minds realize their true worth and manifest their full potential." --Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), AMI Founder Post this

According to Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), originator of National Conscience Month and author of the insightful book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, "At the present time there is no educational curriculum focused on teaching students exactly how the mind makes decisions, and how to use the Conscience as a practical resource in this process. This national essay contest for high school seniors comes at a critical moment in their personal development, and can establish an awareness of the positive value of regularly experimenting with using their Conscience as a trusted guide to knowing, with exquisite confidence, what's to be done and what's not to be done."

High school seniors can enter the scholarship contest now, and submissions will be accepted through January 29, 2024. The contest winner will be announced the first week in February, 2024.

The mission of National Conscience Month is to foster a national conversation that inspires individuals of all ages and political affiliations, governments, school systems, faith leaders, non-profits, community organizations, corporations, believers, atheists and agnostics across the world to experiment with using their Conscience in choosing their thoughts, words and deeds. This month-long observance is the perfect time to clarify our individual and collective vision by using the Conscience as an inspired and trustworthy guide to making better decisions that can resolve all of life's challenges.

About the American Meditation Institute

The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, Philosophy and Psychology. Its core curriculum for optimizing the Conscience is contained in Leonard Perlmutter's AMI Meditation Foundation Course. Taught continually since 1996, Perlmutter's Proprietary Curriculum has recently been proven in a peer-reviewed Clinical Study to reduce both Stress and Burnout. Since 2008, this Foundation Course has been certified by the American Medical Association for Physician Continuing Medical Education credits (CMEs). AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.

Media Contact/Interview Scheduling:

Robert Washington

PO Box 430

Averill Park, NY 12018

Tel: 518.674.8714

Fax: 518.674.8714

Media Contact

Robert Washington, American Meditation Institute, 5186748714, [email protected], AmericanMeditation.org

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE American Meditation Institute