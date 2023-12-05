High School Seniors: A $2,000 Scholarship Will be Awarded January 29th for the Best Essay in the National Conscience Month Contest

The American Meditation Institute's 5th Annual National Conscience Month Essay Contest will award a $2,000 scholarship for the best essay that clearly explains how the author used (or ignored) the wisdom of their unerring Conscience in a decision-making process. This annual contest is open to all high school seniors throughout the United States, and the award is to be applied toward the student's higher education costs.
AVERILL PARK, N.Y., Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The American Meditation Institute's 5th Annual National Conscience Month Essay Contest will award a $2,000 scholarship for the best essay that clearly explains how the author used (or ignored) the wisdom of their unerring Conscience in a decision-making process. This annual contest is open to all high school seniors throughout the United States, and the award is to be applied toward the student's higher education costs.
Students face remarkable pressures every day, stress that is aggravated by the relentless onslaught of information from mobile devices, cable news, emails, texts and social media feeds. As a result, even though they may move and react at a faster pace than any previous generation, their capacity to make the best choices is continuously challenged and undermined.
According to Leonard Perlmutter (Ram Lev), originator of National Conscience Month and author of the insightful book, YOUR CONSCIENCE, "At the present time there is no educational curriculum focused on teaching students exactly how the mind makes decisions, and how to use the Conscience as a practical resource in this process. This national essay contest for high school seniors comes at a critical moment in their personal development, and can establish an awareness of the positive value of regularly experimenting with using their Conscience as a trusted guide to knowing, with exquisite confidence, what's to be done and what's not to be done."
High school seniors can enter the scholarship contest now, and submissions will be accepted through January 29, 2024. The contest winner will be announced the first week in February, 2024.
The mission of National Conscience Month is to foster a national conversation that inspires individuals of all ages and political affiliations, governments, school systems, faith leaders, non-profits, community organizations, corporations, believers, atheists and agnostics across the world to experiment with using their Conscience in choosing their thoughts, words and deeds. This month-long observance is the perfect time to clarify our individual and collective vision by using the Conscience as an inspired and trustworthy guide to making better decisions that can resolve all of life's challenges.
About the American Meditation Institute
The American Meditation Institute is a 501(c)3 non-profit educational organization devoted to the teaching and practice of Yoga Science, Philosophy and Psychology. Its core curriculum for optimizing the Conscience is contained in Leonard Perlmutter's AMI Meditation Foundation Course. Taught continually since 1996, Perlmutter's Proprietary Curriculum has recently been proven in a peer-reviewed Clinical Study to reduce both Stress and Burnout. Since 2008, this Foundation Course has been certified by the American Medical Association for Physician Continuing Medical Education credits (CMEs). AMI also publishes "Transformation" a bi-monthly journal of Yoga Science as Holistic Mind/Body Medicine.
