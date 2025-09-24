High School Student in U.S. Launches Compassion Project with UK Nonprofit to Translate Bestselling Book for World's Largest Cohort of Pediatric Amputees in Gaza

"When I read The Abilities in Me: Limb Difference it seemed like a perfect fit for the children in Gaza who have lost limbs and I hope this inspiring story helps them feel more confident and capable," said Olivia Metz. "The GoFundMe will provide funds to translate & distribute this amazing book." Post this

"When Olivia approached me with the idea of having my book translated into Arabic and Hebrew and distributing copies to the children who have undergone amputations as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, I was eager to help with her beautiful idea," said Gemma Keir, founder of The Abilities in Me Foundation and author of The Abilities in Me: Limb Difference. "We will be printing the books at cost with no markup for this worthy cause."

Olivia plans to work only with non-political organizations and medical rehabilitation centers to distribute the books.

This compassion initiative needs to raise $7,500 USD to cover the costs of translating, printing and distributing 2,000 paperback books. Any funds raised above this amount will be donated to Save the Children for humanitarian efforts in Gaza. For additional information, please visit GoFundMe.

About Olivia Metz

Olivia has been involved in philanthropy directed toward children since the 4th grade when she founded Costumes4Kids, an organization that provided new and gently used costumes and dancewear to non-profits serving families, after-school programs, pediatric units in hospitals and dance schools, including one in Africa. Currently a senior in high school, Olivia serves as an elected member of her school's Class of 2026 leadership team, is a former varsity and club water polo player, and is in her 6th year as a member of NCL (National Charity League) where she is currently vice president of programs.

About The Abilities in Me Foundation

Founded by Gemma Keir, the author of The Abilities in Me book series, the organization's mission is to empower individuals facing challenges by providing essential resources and support. They believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive and achieve their full potential. The foundation is made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers, trustees, and supporters who work tirelessly to create opportunities for children with disabilities. For more information, please visit www.theabilitiesinme.com.

Media Contact

Rebecca Metz, Metz Communications, 1 512-560-5211, [email protected]

SOURCE Metz Communications