High School Student in U.S. Launches Compassion Project with UK Nonprofit to Translate Bestselling Book for World's Largest Cohort of Pediatric Amputees in Gaza

California High School Student Launches Compassion Project with Abilities in Me Foundation to Translate & Distribute Bestselling Book for World's Largest Cohort of Pediatric Amputees in Gaza; The Abilities in Me: Limb Difference by Gemma Keir to be Translated into Arabic and Hebrew to Drive Awareness and Support to Children in the Middle East
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Olivia Metz, a California high school student, has introduced a compassion initiative to help children who have had life changing amputations as a result of the Gaza-Israel conflict. According to UNICEF, between 3,000 and 4,000 children in Gaza have had one or more limbs amputated. This area now contains more child amputees per capita than anywhere else in the world. Olivia's GoFundMe will raise necessary funds to have Gemma Keir's book, The Abilities in Me: Limb Difference, translated into Hebrew and Arabic and distribute copies to children who have undergone amputations.
Olivia has experienced firsthand what an impact helping children can have through volunteering in her local community, including co-founding Costumes4Kids when she was in elementary school. After learning about the injured children in Gaza, Olivia knew she wanted to do something to help them. Knowing how transformative books can be, Olivia began researching relatable stories that promoted inclusivity, empathy, and empowerment. "When I read The Abilities in Me: Limb Difference it seemed like a perfect fit for the children in Gaza who have lost limbs and I hope this inspiring story will help them feel more confident and capable," said Olivia Metz.
"When Olivia approached me with the idea of having my book translated into Arabic and Hebrew and distributing copies to the children who have undergone amputations as a result of the conflict in the Middle East, I was eager to help with her beautiful idea," said Gemma Keir, founder of The Abilities in Me Foundation and author of The Abilities in Me: Limb Difference. "We will be printing the books at cost with no markup for this worthy cause."
Olivia plans to work only with non-political organizations and medical rehabilitation centers to distribute the books.
This compassion initiative needs to raise $7,500 USD to cover the costs of translating, printing and distributing 2,000 paperback books. Any funds raised above this amount will be donated to Save the Children for humanitarian efforts in Gaza. For additional information, please visit GoFundMe.
About Olivia Metz
Olivia has been involved in philanthropy directed toward children since the 4th grade when she founded Costumes4Kids, an organization that provided new and gently used costumes and dancewear to non-profits serving families, after-school programs, pediatric units in hospitals and dance schools, including one in Africa. Currently a senior in high school, Olivia serves as an elected member of her school's Class of 2026 leadership team, is a former varsity and club water polo player, and is in her 6th year as a member of NCL (National Charity League) where she is currently vice president of programs.
About The Abilities in Me Foundation
Founded by Gemma Keir, the author of The Abilities in Me book series, the organization's mission is to empower individuals facing challenges by providing essential resources and support. They believe that everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive and achieve their full potential. The foundation is made possible by a team of dedicated volunteers, trustees, and supporters who work tirelessly to create opportunities for children with disabilities. For more information, please visit www.theabilitiesinme.com.
