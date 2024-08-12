High School Student Releases "Advice from the Older Sister I Never Had" Hoping to Inspire Other Young Adults to Believe in Themselves

"The teenage years are marked by a yearning for independence and feelings of self-consciousness. This book serves as a first step into taking care of one's mental health. It does not uproot a teen's life to journal, but it can completely change their mindset." Post this

"The teenage years are marked by a yearning for independence and feelings of self-consciousness, and sometimes, admitting we are struggling mentally is the hardest thing teens can do," said Rabinowitz. "This book serves as a first step into taking care of one's mental health. It does not uproot a teen's life to journal, but it can completely change their mindset."

The poems Rabinowitz chose to include were written to offer the advice that she wished she was given when she was younger. The poems are meant to provide advice to teens by validating their feelings and helping them get through their challenging teenage years.

"Although the younger generation is more connected to others than ever before with social media, we often feel very alone," said Rabinowitz. "I always wished I had someone a little older than me to tell me it was ok to have these feelings and I wasn't the only person who felt this way."

"Advice from the Older Sister I Never Had: A collection of poems and a journal to remind you that you are not alone and to inspire you to take care of your mental health"

By Blake Rabinowitz

ISBN: 9781665759731 (softcover); 9781665759724 (electronic)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Blake Rabinowitz is a high school student who understands that navigating through school years can be challenging at times. She is a competitive swimmer, a captain & board director of the debate team and co-president of the Poetry-Out-Loud chapter at her school. She resides in NY with her family. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858669-advice-from-the-older-sister-i-never-had.

Media Contact

Ziggy Goldfarb, Archway Publishing, 4803067065, [email protected]

SOURCE Archway Publishing