High School Student Releases "Advice from the Older Sister I Never Had" Hoping to Inspire Other Young Adults to Believe in Themselves

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A high school freshman in the midst of teenage stress decided to share one of her greatest fears in front of her class by reading a poem she wrote, and she learned she was not alone. Having journaled as a way to deal with her emotions over the next year, she combined her poetry with journal prompts in order to collaborate on various workshops with both her school and town. She decided to make it her goal to show teens they are not alone and demonstrated how, by journaling, they have the power to improve their mental health.
In "Advice from the Older Sister I Never Had," 16-year-old author Blake Rabinowitz has assembled a collection of her poems, paired with a journaling space that provides a safe place for "words, feelings, and thoughts that can lead to a better understanding of self."
"The teenage years are marked by a yearning for independence and feelings of self-consciousness, and sometimes, admitting we are struggling mentally is the hardest thing teens can do," said Rabinowitz. "This book serves as a first step into taking care of one's mental health. It does not uproot a teen's life to journal, but it can completely change their mindset."
The poems Rabinowitz chose to include were written to offer the advice that she wished she was given when she was younger. The poems are meant to provide advice to teens by validating their feelings and helping them get through their challenging teenage years.
"Although the younger generation is more connected to others than ever before with social media, we often feel very alone," said Rabinowitz. "I always wished I had someone a little older than me to tell me it was ok to have these feelings and I wasn't the only person who felt this way."
"Advice from the Older Sister I Never Had: A collection of poems and a journal to remind you that you are not alone and to inspire you to take care of your mental health"
By Blake Rabinowitz
ISBN: 9781665759731 (softcover); 9781665759724 (electronic)
Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Blake Rabinowitz is a high school student who understands that navigating through school years can be challenging at times. She is a competitive swimmer, a captain & board director of the debate team and co-president of the Poetry-Out-Loud chapter at her school. She resides in NY with her family. To learn more, please visit http://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/858669-advice-from-the-older-sister-i-never-had.
