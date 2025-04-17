High Schools Nationwide Celebrate uniball National Signing Day™ with IMG Academy, Honoring Student-Athletes and Fueling Collegiate Dreams

uniball National Signing Day™ celebrates student-athletes nationwide, partnering with elite schools like IMG Academy to honor dedication in sports and academics.
CHICAGO, April 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- uniball National Signing Day™ returns today, celebrating the commitment, dedication, and achievements of student-athletes at high schools across the country. In partnership with elite sports institutions like IMG Academy, the event highlights uniball's growing network of advocacy and support for young athletes as they write the next chapter of their academic and athletic journeys.
IMG Academy, recognized globally for preparing top-tier student-athletes for success in collegiate and professional sports, plays a pivotal role in the program's inspiration and impact.
"Signing Day is more than a celebration—it's a powerful reminder of the incredible work ethic and character our student-athletes display every day," said Brian Nash Vice President of Athletics at IMG Academy. "Our continued partnership with uniball helps us amplify these milestones and reinforce our mission of shaping champions who excel in sport, school, and life."
The excitement around uniball National Signing Day continues to grow, with a rising number of high schools from across the country joining the celebration. The latest schools to sign on include Our Lady of Good Counsel High School (MD), Pickerington High School North (OH), Knoxville Catholic High School (TN), Coronado High School (NV), Bishop O'Connell High School (VA), and Woodward Academy (GA)—each helping to create a powerful, coast-to-coast moment of unity for student-athletes.
They join a prestigious group of participating schools, including IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL), St. Thomas Aquinas High School (Ft. Lauderdale, FL), and Etiwanda High School (Etiwanda, CA), as uniball National Signing Day continues to inspire and connect athletes nationwide.
"Athletics and academics represent foundational and formative pieces of our unique stories, which is why uniball is grateful for the opportunity to help memorialize these milestones," said Mike Parker, President of uni Brands Corporation.
From locker rooms and classrooms to campuses and communities, uniball National Signing Day™ helps bring together families, coaches, and educators to champion moments of shared connection, celebration, and anticipation.
