High-Speed Ethernet Multifunction Analog I/O Module with Advanced Features

This standalone, high-speed analog input/output module delivers reliable, flexible, and high-performance DAQ capability over any TCP/IP network. Post this

With its on-board ARM processors, Linux, and intelligent firmware, the eNET-AIO16-16F can be used as a smart DAQ node on a network, or in direct-to-PC applications using ACCES's easy-to-use API and drivers.

Factory options include extended temperature of -40°C to +85°C, current inputs (4-20mA, 10-50mA), signal conditioning for higher voltage inputs and PoE (Power Over Ethernet) for ultimate convenience. Additional customization options include conformal coating, custom software, OEM product labeling, and more — even entirely new features, enabled by our advanced embedded TI Sitara AM6422-based design, which directly supports IIoT protocols including EtherNet/IP, PROFINET RT & IRT, and more!

Key features of the eNET-AIO16-16F Family include:

16 analog inputs, software selectable as single-ended or 8 differential

16-bit A/D converter with sustained sampling at up to 1MHz

8 software programmable per channel input ranges

Autocalibration and filtering onboard for accurate data

4 analog outputs (DACs) with 16-bit resolution and 4 factory ranges

16 flexible digital I/O lines; can be used for triggering, status, or control

10/100/1000 Base-T Ethernet with support for multiple simultaneous connections

On Board Intelligence: Built on IEC 61508-certified TI Sitara AM6422 SoC

Custom Code Ready: Run your own Linux apps with full access to all DAQ and processor resources

Compact, rugged enclosure with various mounting options for easy integration

Custom Software and OS Support:

Because of Ethernet's ubiquitous nature these boards are supported for use in all operating systems — including Windows, Linux, Unix, iOS, Android — even Raspberry PI, etc. The software package includes free Linux and Windows software with sample programs and source code in C# and Delphi for Windows. Also provided is a graphical setup program in Windows and extensive Ethernet-packet level API documentation. Third party application support includes a Windows standard DLL API usable from most popular application programs. Embedded OS support includes Windows Embedded Standard, Windows IoT, and all applications, operating systems, PLCs, and other devices capable of TCP/IP communication.

For detailed technical specifications, a datasheet, and user manual, please visit the product webpage at: https://accesio.com/product/enet-aio16-16f/

About ACCES I/O Products, Inc.

For over 35 years, ACCES I/O Products, Inc. has supplied an extensive range of analog, digital, serial communication, and isolated I/O boards and solutions, including a line of popular rugged USB hubs. ACCES also offers complete systems, integration services and enclosures with a quick turn-around on custom projects including software. ACCES products are designed for use with mPCIe (PCI Express Mini Card), M.2, PCI Express, PCIe/104, Ethernet, USB, PCI, PC/104, and ISA, as well as distributed, wireless I/O, and computer-on-module (COM) form factors. All hardware comes with a 30-day, no-risk return policy and a three-year warranty. For further information, visit the company's web site at www.accesio.com.

Price: Prices start at $1169, Please inquire for OEM and volume pricing

Availability: Now

Delivery: Stock to two weeks ARO

Card Images: 300 dpi JPG | 300 dpi PNG

Media Contact

Chris Persidok, ACCES I/O Products, Inc., 1 858-550-9559, [email protected], https://accesio.com/

SOURCE ACCES I/O Products, Inc.