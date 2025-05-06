High-Speed Focusing Systems with Nanometer Precision, High Dynamics, and Maintenance-free Voice Coil Drive, Available for Fast Delivery

PI's new objective focusing stage for laser processing, semiconductor metrology, microscopy, life sciences, and slide scanning applications

AUBURN, Mass., May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PI, a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning, announces fast delivery of its nanometer-precise, high-speed V-308 vertical nanopositioning stage. The system offers 7 mm of Z-travel and 10-nanometer incremental motion, making it ideal for OEM and research applications in life sciences, DNA sequencing, semiconductor manufacturing, laser processing, and materials science. This innovative design combines long travel range with exceptional dynamics and precision, achieving bidirectional repeatability of 25 nanometers.

Closed-Loop Linear Slide Design with Voice Coil Motor and Linear Encoder

The V-308 is built on a closed-loop motorized linear slide, featuring an optical position sensor that delivers sub-nanometer resolution. Its frictionless voice coil linear motor enables vertical (or horizontal) motion up to 7 mm at speeds of up to 200 mm/sec (8 in/sec), ensuring high-speed, high-accuracy scanning. Guided by low-friction cross-roller bearings, this low-profile linear slide is designed for durability and consistent performance in high-duty-cycle, 24/7 industrial environments.

Ease of use is enhanced with a user-adjustable magnetic counterbalance — ideal for supporting heavy, large numerical aperture microscope objective lenses (up to 1 kg) in vertical setups — and adjustable hard stops to limit travel range as needed.

Controller/Software

The V-308 fast focusing voice-coil stage is optimized for use with PI's compact C-414 motion controller, offering high-resolution closed-loop control and fast settling times. Integrated software tools support waveform generation, PID tuning, and remote operation via standard interfaces, ensuring seamless integration into automation systems and precision scanning applications.

V-308 stages can also be operated using a variety of ACS motion controllers, which provide higher power output, advanced algorithms, and highly customizable motion profiles to maximize dynamic performance.

Separating the controller from the stage reduces heat generation at the point of motion, improving accuracy and enabling the use of existing high-performance motion controller architectures.

Industries Served

Laser-technology, semiconductor metrology, super-resolution microscopy, medical technology, life sciences, digital slide scanning, DNA sequencing

PI Americas

https://www.pi-usa.us | [email protected] | (508) 832-3456

