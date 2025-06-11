High-Tech High Heels Announces Winners of Inaugural Innovation Scholarship Supporting Young Women in STEM

Four young women were selected for STEM scholarships through an innovation-themed essay contest highlighting their forward-thinking ideas and passion for technology.

DALLAS, June 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- High-Tech High Heels (HTHH) is pleased to announce the recipients of its first Innovation Scholarship, created to support young women pursuing STEM degrees and to address the persistent gender gap in STEM fields. Four female students were selected based on essays submitted to an innovation-focused writing contest. Each scholarship will be paid directly to the institution the student attends. The winning essays are published on High-Tech High Heel's LinkedIn channel.

First Prize: Amanda Ong from Del Rio High School

Amanda will attend the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin, majoring in Mechanical Engineering. Her essay examined "Using Robots in the Healthcare Industry."

Second Prize: Amy Campbell from Clear Brook High School

Amy will attend the Cockrell School of Engineering at The University of Texas at Austin to study Mechanical Engineering. Her essay focused on "Flying Cars: Rules of the Sky for Optimized Transport Flow."

Second Prize: Annie Li from Plano West Senior High School

Annie plans to study Computer Science and Machine Learning at University of Texas at Austin. Her essay examined "How Robots Can Fully Automate Building Construction."

Third Prize: Harini Champooranan from Coppell High School

Harini plans to attend The University of Texas to study Computer Science or Data Science. Her essay explored "What Happens When Every Object in Your Home Has Internet Access?"

"Our mission is to empower the next generation of women in STEM," said Laura Steffek, President of High-Tech High Heels. "These scholarship winners represent the creativity, intellect, and determination we aim to support, and we're proud to be part of their educational journey."

The scholarship program reflects HTHH's commitment to encouraging more young women to pursue STEM disciplines and to help retain talent that is too often lost due to a lack of resources and support.

About High-Tech High Heels

High-Tech High Heels is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to closing the gender gap by supporting nonprofit and school-based programs that are improving STEM education and providing engaging and inspiring STEM experiences for K–12 girls and young women. We do this by raising funds and granting money to organizations that offer educational and hands-on training opportunities that encourage girls to persist and succeed in STEM. Our goal is for all girls to have the opportunity to pursue the STEM career of their choice — limited only by their talents, efforts, and aspirations. For more information, visit: High-Tech High Heels

