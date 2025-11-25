High Tech Pet Unveils the Power Pet Roll-Up Door™: Fully Automatic, WiFi-Enabled, Smart Pet Door for Modern Homes

The Power Pet Roll-Up Door™ is a revolutionary WiFi-enabled per door designed for modern pet families. This automatic pet door offers ultimate convenience for people, freedom for pets, and home security. Post this

Pet parents and smart home owners have long searched for a pet door that combines advanced technology with aesthetic appeal. This is our answer. The Power Pet Roll-Up Door™ is a revolutionary WiFi-enabled per door designed for modern pet families. This automatic pet door offers ultimate convenience for people, freedom for pets, and home security.

Key Features of the Power Pet Roll-Up Door™

Smart Collar Activation: Only works for pets wearing the designated collar, enhancing security, convenience, and pet safety.

Easy Installation: Designed for quick DIY setup in standard doors, interior and exterior walls, and sliding glass patio doors.

Best Smart Pet Door for Large Dogs & Small Pets: Traditional pet door flaps are too small and flimsy for bigger pets. This latest generation of the Power Pet Door fits pets of any size, from kittens to 200+ pound dogs.

Looks Great in Your Home: modern, flush mount design. Mounts flat against your wall for a sleek, stylish, luxury look that seamlessly blends into your home exterior, interior wall, or patio entryway. It's as if your home came with a pup portal built in!

Space-Saving Design: Slim, compact design seamlessly integrates into your home. Save space without sacrificing performance. The panel rolls up and disappears behind the housing - perfect for low-clearance installs under window sills, in sliding glass patio doors, or in compact areas.

Fully Automatic Smart Operation with Whisper-Quiet Motor: Ensures near-silent function, maintaining household tranquility. A motorized, insulated panel opens and closes smoothly and quietly - no flap for your pets to push. Plus, the auto-retract safety system reopens instantly if something is in the way, so your pet won't get stuck.

Option to Remote Control from the App, While Home or Away: Operate and monitor your pet door from anywhere with the Power Pet Door mobile app (iOS & Android). Set entry and exit timers, adjust activation ranges, track activity, share access with family members, and get real-time notifications.

Secure, Energy-Efficient, & Weather-Tight: Built with auto-locking technology for ultimate pet protection and home security. Made with weather-sealed engineering. The panel is 100% airtight and energy-efficient - even in extreme weather.

Smart Access Control Settings: Choose from 4-way access control (In Only, Out Only, In & Out, Locked). Dual-range sensors let you set separate distance sensing for pets entering and exiting.

Engineered and assembled in the USA and backed by friendly, U.S.-based expert customer support.

The Power Pet Roll-Up Door™ is perfect for multi-pet households. The door fits dogs and cats of all sizes (yes, even extra-large dogs) and mounts in standard door frames, walls, and patio slider installations, starting at $579.99.

High Tech Pet is excited to unveil the Power Pet Roll-Up Door™ at CES 2026 in January - showcasing breakthrough smart pet technology to global media and home innovation experts.

Availability:

The Power Pet Roll-Up Door™ is available now at HighTechPet.com, Amazon, and other major online retailers.

About High Tech Pet Products:

Founded in 1986, High Tech Pet pioneered the modern smart pet technology industry. High Tech Pet's teammates are always innovating smart home-enabled pet solutions. With a commitment to quality and advanced smart home engineering, the company remains at the forefront of creating the future of pet care.

Note: All product specifications and availability are subject to change without notice.

