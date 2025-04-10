High Touch Technologies' Acumatica Practice and i-Tech Support Unite Under Evergreen's Pine Services Group

This strategic acquisition positions the unified team to broaden its reach and network within the Acumatica space

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Evergreen, a family of managed IT services and software partners, announced the acquisition of High Touch Technologies' Acumatica practice. The specialized sector of the technology solutions provider will be integrated into i-Tech Support, acquired in January 2024, and will operate under Pine Services Group, Evergreen's dedicated ERP vertical.

Recently celebrating 40 years in business, High Touch Technologies is dedicated to its mission of bringing a human touch to technology for customers across its portfolio. The strategic acquisition of High Touch's Acumatica practice will bring approximately 40 clients and experienced employees to i-Tech, including a sales, service delivery, and client success team, which will enhance i-Tech's existing capabilities and expand its team of talent.

High Touch's Acumatica practice is entering i-Tech's portfolio with a focus on the lawn and landscaping industries, complementing i-Tech's existing verticals in manufacturing, distribution, construction, commerce, and field services. This new specialty will enhance i-Tech's industry expertise and expand its service offerings.

"Working with Evergreen and i-Tech through this process further solidified our belief that we found the right partner to purchase and accelerate this facet of our business," said Wayne Chambers, Vice Chair of the Board & Interim CEO at High Touch Technologies. "i-Tech aligns with our values in the way they treat their people and their customers, which was key for everyone at High Touch and Evergreen. This is a great opportunity for both of our companies and all the amazing Acumatica team members who are joining i-Tech."

"This acquisition represents a powerful step forward in our mission to deliver best-in-class ERP solutions with a people-first mindset. By uniting our teams, i-Tech is expanding our capabilities and reinforcing our commitment to client success and employee growth," said Armando Huerta, CEO of i-Tech. "Our priority is to ensure continuity for every client and every team member. With this integration, we're combining deep industry expertise and shared values to drive innovation, strengthen service delivery, and create lasting value for our clients."

This acquisition reinforces Pine Services Group's commitment to providing innovative ERP solutions with a people-first approach, ensuring long-term growth and success for clients and employees alike. You can learn more at https://pineservicesgroup.com/.

About Pine Services Group

Pine Services Group is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Pine Services Group partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Pine Services Group differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Pine Services Group news and information, visit http://www.pineservicesgroup.com.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit http://www.evergreensg.com.

About i-Tech Support

Since 1999, i-Tech Support has helped businesses, non-profits, and schools achieve their goals by supporting them with technology that simply works. The team at i-Tech has only one objective, and that is to help your organization get to where you want it to be and ultimately leave you happy. Learn more at http://www.i-techsupport.com.

About High Touch Technologies

High Touch delivers client-tailored software, technology and business communication solutions that solve unique challenges in any industry. With key strengths in rent-to-own, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, professional services, and utilities, High Touch helps businesses grow by expanding their technology and communications capabilities. High Touch brings the human touch to technology, serving business clients with IT solutions, software solutions, security solutions, business communications, and website services. Based in Wichita, Kan., High Touch has offices in Dallas, Denver, Kansas City, Corpus Christi, and San Antonio.

For additional information on High Touch Technologies, visit www.hightouchtechnologies.com.

