Highbury Legal Search Forges New Path in Legal Recruitment

LEXINGTON, Va., March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Highbury Legal Search today announces the launch of its new, innovative recruitment service designed to connect experienced lawyers, groups, and firms with non-traditional, tech-forward law firms committed to efficiency, autonomy, transparency, and community.
The Highbury Legal team will be led by Director of Recruiting Cliff Jarrett, a 30-year legal industry veteran, whose previous roles include 16 years in private practice with Kennedy Covington, LLP (now K&L Gates); 7 years in legal recruitment with Major, Lindsey & Africa; and 10 years as Assistant Dean of Career Services with Washington & Lee University School of Law. In this time, Jarrett has helped scores of partners, associates and law students navigate their own career paths.
"I am intimately familiar with the inherent challenges and frustrations of a traditional law firm practice," says Jarrett. "Despite the impact these issues have on client service and attorney satisfaction, the legal profession has been slow to change." Highbury Legal will specialize in helping experienced lawyers with an entrepreneurial mindset find new opportunities for growing their practices. As Jarrett explains, "modern practice models offer attorneys more autonomy, better economics, and efficient, tech-forward platforms from which to serve their clients, and it is our mission at Highbury Legal to connect the two."
Clients of Highbury Legal are equally excited about this new recruitment model. "Cliff brings a wealth of experience, insight and market knowledge to Highbury Legal, notes David Reidy, Managing Partner of Scale, LLP. "He understands our firm's unique value proposition, and has been a tremendous resource to support our strategic growth by identifying the right talent to join our firm."
Highbury Legal Search is a legal recruitment services firm working with non-traditional, technology-forward law firms that offer attorneys the autonomy, excellence, and economics to grow their practices, better serve their clients, and thrive in a communal environment alongside other high caliber lawyers. For more information, please visit http://www.highburylegal.com, https://www.linkedin.com/company/highbury-legal/about/, or call 704-906-1294.
Cliff Jarrett, Highbury Legal Search, 1 7049061294, [email protected], https://www.highburylegal.com/
