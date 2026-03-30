Higher Detection, Lower Risk: Unio Specialty Care Raises the Bar in Colon Cancer Prevention

Unio Specialty Care highlights superior screening quality and outcomes to reduce colon cancer risk through early detection and prevention.

TORRANCE, Calif, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In recognition of Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, Unio Specialty Care is reinforcing the critical role of high-quality screening in preventing colon cancer. With a network of more than 65 gastroenterologists, the organization performs thousands of colonoscopies each year, helping patients detect and remove precancerous growths before they progress.

According to the National Cancer Institute1, the incidence rate is rising among adults under 50. Unio Specialty Care continues to emphasize the importance of timely screening and procedural quality.

"As a group, we are committed to performing the highest quality colon exams to maximize the benefit of the procedure," said Dr. Glenn Littenberg, Medical Director of Gastroenterology Quality at Unio Specialty Care.

Clinical guidelines by the US Preventive Services Task Force2 recommend routine colon cancer screening for individuals between ages 45 and 75, and in some cases beyond. While stool and blood-based tests provide meaningful alternatives, colonoscopy remains the gold standard, offering both detection and immediate removal of precancerous polyps. Importantly, early-stage colorectal cancer and the polyps that precede it often present without symptoms, underscoring the importance of proactive screening.

Colon cancer typically develops from benign growths known as adenomas, a type of polyp that can become cancerous over time if not removed. Recent studies in the World Journal of Gastroenterology3 suggest that approximately 40% of asymptomatic individuals undergoing screening colonoscopy are found to have one or more adenomas, which can be removed during the procedure effectively preventing cancer from developing.

"Research over the past decade has shown that the better a physician is at detecting and removing adenomas, the lower the patient's risk of developing colon cancer in the years that follow," said Dr. Littenberg. "A study in the New England Journal of Medicine states that for every 1% increase in adenoma detection rate, there is an estimated 5% decrease in the risk of a fatal interval colorectal cancer4."

What Makes Unio Specialty Care Different?

1. Advancing Quality Through Measurable Outcomes

A key indicator of colonoscopy quality is the adenoma detection rate (ADR), the percentage of procedures in which at least one adenoma is identified.

National benchmark ADR: 35%

Unio Specialty Care ADR: 49%

Unio Specialty Care performs significantly above the national benchmark and among high-performing GI groups nationally. This performance reflects a sustained, system-wide focus on quality improvement and outcomes measurement

"In all quality measures we exceed established benchmarks. Our group ADR of 49% reflects a strong commitment to delivering high-quality care across our network," said Richard Kuritzkes, MD, President, Gastroenterology, Unio Health Partners. "These results reinforce the value of consistent measurement, collaboration, and clinical excellence in improving patient outcomes."

2. A Systematic Approach to Screening Excellence

Unio Specialty Care's performance is driven by a comprehensive quality infrastructure that continuously monitors and improves key aspects of colonoscopy care, including:

Adenoma detection rates across physicians

Quality of bowel preparation

Withdrawal time during examinations

AI technology to aid in polyp detection

Complete visualization of the colon, confirmed through imaging documentation

Appropriate follow-up screening intervals

Timely repeat procedures when preparation is inadequate

Unio Specialty Care reports its data to the GI Quality Improvement Consortium (GIQuIC), a national registry operated by leading gastroenterology societies, and submits quality metrics to Medicare, enabling benchmarking against peers nationwide.

To further support detection, many Unio Specialty Care centers have adopted AI-assisted tools designed to enhance polyp identification during colonoscopy. While ongoing analysis continues to evaluate the impact of these technologies, Unio Specialty Care maintains a strong focus on evidence-based practices and continuous physician performance review.

3. Putting Patients First

While ADR is a critical measure of quality, Unio Specialty Care emphasizes a comprehensive approach to care and encourages patients to prioritize regular screening and physician guidance rather than focusing on any single metric. Click here for more information or to schedule a screening.

About Unio Specialty Care

Unio Specialty Care is a multispecialty physician practice partnered with Unio Health Partners to deliver Gastroenterology, Urology, and Radiation Oncology services to over 550,000 patients annually across California. With 52 practice locations and more than 160 physicians and advanced practice providers, Unio Specialty Care supports independent, community-based care through a coordinated, patient-centered model.

For more information, visit www.uniospecialtycare.com

About Unio Health Partners

Unio Health Partners is a differentiated physician services platform established to transform Urology, Gastroenterology, and Radiation Oncology care delivery across California. Unio partners with leading physician practices, fostering a collaborative environment and best practice sharing.

For more information, visit www.uniohp.com

References

National Cancer Institute

https://www.cancer.gov/news-events/cancer-currents-blog/2020/colorectal-cancer-rising-younger-adults#:~:text=Studies%20have%20shown%20that%20diet,of%20Texas%20Southwestern%20Medical%20Center.

US Preventive Services Task Force

https://www.uspreventiveservicestaskforce.org/uspstf/recommendation/colorectal-cancer-screening#:~:text=The%20USPSTF%20recommends%20screening%20for,prior%20screening%20history%2C%20and%20preferences.

World Journal of Gastroenterology, "Adenoma and advanced neoplasia detection rates increase from 45 years of age", 2019

https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC6350166/#:~:text=6027%20colonoscopies%20were%20performed%20in,those%20aged%2040%2D44%20years.

New England Journal of Medicine, "Adenoma Detection Rate and Risk of Colorectal Cancer and Death", 2014

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa1309086#:~:text=Risk%20of%20Advanced%2DStage%20and,range%20of%20adenoma%20detection%20rates.

Media Contact

David Embleton, Unio Specialty Care, 1 (858) 888-7700 1206, [email protected], uniospecialtycare.com

David Embleton, Unio Specialty Care, 1 (858) 888-7700 1206, [email protected], uniospecialtycare.com

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SOURCE Unio Specialty Care