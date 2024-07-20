Higher Healths Launching Performance Supplement, Strong, July 15

Strong Brings The Secrets of Champions Together to Revolutionize Athletic Nutrition

COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont., July 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Higher Healths is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of their newest product, Strong, set to be available by July 15. This groundbreaking product is inspired by the nutritional needs of World Strongest Man Champion, Mitchell Hooper. This supplement is designed to meet the high demands of athletes and health-conscious individuals, offering a blend of nutrient-dense Beef Liver and Beef Heart to support performance, recovery, hormone production, and gut health.

A Product Inspired By Champions

Strong's formulation is directly inspired by champions in the fitness world. World Strongest Man Champion Mitchell Hooper has credited the incorporation of Beef Liver and Beef Heart into his diet as a key factor in his training regimen. Inspired by Hooper's success and performance, Higher Healths developed Strong to deliver the same nutritional benefits to athletes and individuals striving for peak performance. "Strong combines these powerhouses into a bioavailable format that your body instinctively knows how to utilize," said Nigel O'Quinn, founder of Higher Healths. "It's the purest path to optimal performance."

Benefits of Strong

Strong offers a superfood blend that combines the unparalleled nutritional profiles of Beef Liver and Beef Heart. Beef Liver is rich in essential vitamins such as A, B6, and folate, as well as minerals like iron and copper, which are crucial for energy production, immune function, and overall vitality. Beef Heart, on the other hand, is packed with CoQ10, a potent antioxidant that supports cardiovascular health and boosts energy levels.

Enhanced Performance and Recovery

The meticulously formulated blend of Beef Liver and Beef Heart in Strong delivers essential amino acids, vitamins, and minerals pivotal for muscle growth and repair. These nutrients help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, accelerating recovery time after intense exercise. The rich iron content in Beef Liver supports the production of red blood cells, enhancing oxygen transport throughout the body.

Optimal Hormone Production

Strong excels in providing the nutrients necessary for optimal hormone function. Beef Liver is a rich source of vitamin A and zinc, both essential for testosterone production, which contributes to increased muscle mass, strength, and recovery. Additionally, the presence of B vitamins supports energy metabolism and reduces fatigue. Beef Heart is loaded with CoQ10 and essential fatty acids, vital for cellular energy production and hormone synthesis.

Gut Health Support

Gut health is crucial for overall well-being and athletic performance. Strong is designed to support a healthy digestive system. Beef Liver, rich in vitamin A, helps maintain the integrity of the gut lining, preventing inflammation and promoting better nutrient absorption. Beef Heart supports gut health by reducing inflammation and promoting the growth of beneficial gut bacteria. This results in better digestion, enhanced nutrient absorption, and improved overall health.

Commitment to Quality

Higher Healths is committed to pure and transparent sourcing. They partner with local farmers who raise cattle on 100% grass-fed and grass-finished diets, ensuring the animals are free from antibiotics, GMOs, and grain-based feeds. This meticulous sourcing guarantees that every Strong capsule is free from fillers and packed with pure nutrient-dense organ meat. "Our commitment to transparency in sourcing means you can trust that Strong is not only effective but also aligns with your values for clean, ethical nutrition," O'Quinn emphasized.

Handcrafted Excellence

Each capsule of Strong is handcrafted in Higher Healths' facilities, ensuring stringent quality control at every step. Using only 100% bovine collagen capsules, Higher Healths avoids synthetic fillers or flow agents, maintaining the product's integrity. Every batch is carefully freeze-dried to preserve its nutrient density, ensuring that consumers receive the full spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and co-factors naturally present in these organ meats.

For more information about Strong and to stay updated on its official launch, visit http://www.higherhealths.com.

About Higher Healths

Higher Healths is a pioneering nutrition company dedicated to providing high-quality, natural supplements to support optimal health and performance. Committed to transparency and purity, Higher Healths sources its ingredients from local, grass-fed, and grass-finished cattle, ensuring the highest standards of quality and ethical practices. With a focus on nutrient-dense organ meats, Higher Healths offers products that meet the needs of athletes and health-conscious individuals alike. For more information, visit the Higher Healths official website.

