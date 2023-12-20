Higher Throughput in Photonic Chip Manufacturing: PI Cuts Lead Time for F-712 Photonics Alignment Automation Engines in Half

New investment initiative at PI pays off.

AUBURN, Mass., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- By increasing personnel resources, improving processes, and investing in automation, PI has reduced the lead time for the fast multi-channel photonics alignment systems (FMPA) F-712.HA1 and F-712.HA2 by more than 50% in the fourth quarter of 2023. In comparison to conventional fiber alignment methods, the FMPA systems reduce alignment time of optical fibers and fiber arrays in SiPh quality assurance and packaging automation by up to 100X. This performance boost increases the throughput in silicon photonic (SiPh) chips manufacturing considerably.

The F-712.HAx fiber alignment systems from PI enable simultaneous multi-channel couplings of optical fibers and waveguides to the inputs and outputs of SiPh chips in six degrees of freedom. Efficient algorithms for area scan, gradient search and tracking are currently setting the global benchmark for increasing throughput and thus lowering the production costs of SiPh components. The F-712.HAx alignment systems are available for both single-sided and double-sided alignment and based on PI's proven motion hardware and the sophisticated E 712 controller. Several hundred of these systems are already in use at OEM and direct customers around the world.

PI is currently expanding its production capacities as part of the largest investment program in the history of the company, investing more than $70 million. Through a targeted expansion of resources, investments in automation, and continuous process improvements, the company has already more than halved the lead time of the aforementioned fiber alignment systems in the fourth quarter of 2023 and announces further improvements.

Photonics, Optics, Silicon Photonics, Semiconductors, Quantum Photonics

