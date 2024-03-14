Highest-rated SAM vendor on Gartner's Peer Insights, Certero, launches global partner program

New channel commitment to bolster the IT Hardware/Software Asset Management, SaaS, and cloud FinOps solutions sectors

CHICAGO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Certero, a leader in IT asset management, software asset management, SaaS optimization, and cloud FinOps solutions, announced a new Partner Program to support channel partners. This initiative is designed to help partners and their customers manage technology costs effectively, especially in a changing market and economic climate. The program aims to transform technology asset management and reduce overspending.

The program offers a straightforward structure with incentives, intending to generate new revenue opportunities for channel partners. Josh Shields, with nearly 20 years of experience in channel operations, has been appointed as the new Director of Strategic & Channel Partnerships to oversee this initiative.

Recent Certero Highlights:

Increased solution-scope to tackle Shadow IT, SaaS optimization

Revitalized 'ITAM' for modern IT infrastructure

Significant investment in Cloud FinOps technology

Technology-Led Services introduces live data into ITAM / SAM Services

An Oracle Gold Partner, Certero earns additional Oracle Third-Party Tool Vendor Verification for Java, on top of Database & Fusion Middleware.

Consistently Gartner Peer Insights' highest-rated major SAM vendor across every pre-sales, implementation, solution and on-going support categories.

Josh Shields, reflecting on his experience and Certero's potential impact, emphasized the necessity of enterprise-class ITAM for addressing software and broader technology overspending issues. Shields also highlighted the critical need for stability within the channel, especially in light of recent industry disruptions.

The Partner Program includes three levels of partnership: Connect, for transactional relationships; Advance, for strategic collaborations without a services capability; and Elite, for partners with their service delivery capabilities. This structure offers flexibility and support for partners at different engagement levels.

Certero is committed to a collaborative, customer-led, and partner-focused approach, promising a supportive onboarding process, expert-led training, and a partnership aimed at long-term success. The program is open to new partners looking to deliver value to customers through Certero's advanced technology solutions.

About Certero

Certero provides advanced solutions for IT hardware & software asset management, SaaS optimization & Shadow IT, cloud FinOps, and efficient IT Operations. SaaS-provisioned or on-premises solutions can be combined with Certero or our Partners' specialist expertise and delivered under our highly effective, channel-friendly 'Technology-Led Services' model. With businesses located in the EMEA, North America, and APAC, Certero has the highest customer satisfaction rating among all major SAM vendors on Gartner's 'Peer Insights'. Certero has also achieved Gartner's 'Customers Choice' distinction for three consecutive occasions.

For more information, visit: http://www.certero.com or reach out to Certero directly at Contact Certero.

