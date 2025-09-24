Highfield Boats Becomes First Rigging Partner of Flux Marine All-Electric Outboards

The new rigging partnership is a major milestone for the high-powered electric outboard manufacturer as it scales production and distribution for its zero-emission alternative to traditional internal combustion marine propulsion.
BRISTOL, R.I., Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flux Marine, developer of electric outboard motors and battery systems for recreational and commercial watercraft, announced today that Highfield Boats, the leading manufacturer of aluminum rigid inflatable boats (RIBs), has become its inaugural rigging partner. Known for its highly efficient and durable hull design, Highfield Boats has been a hull partner of Flux Marine since 2022. The innovative brands have since collaborated to launch the Highfield Sport 660 Electric. The new rigging partnership enables Highfield to accelerate North American delivery timelines by installing and rigging the 115HP Flux Marine outboard at its facility in Cadillac, Michigan. This partnership advances the integration of electric propulsion into boat building and demonstrates that Flux Marine technology fits seamlessly into established rigging operations. Together, Flux Marine and Highfield are defining the way electric propulsion manufacturers work with existing boat builders to electrify the industry.
"This is an exciting milestone for Flux Marine as we expand access to more markets and dealers," said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. "It shows how leading brands like Highfield are not only embracing but accelerating the shift to marine electrification. Together with our hull partners, we're raising the bar for marine propulsion with performance-driven technology that delivers the true thrill of electric boating."
Flux Marine systems have been designed from the ground up to improve every aspect of the boating experience. Every detail has been carefully considered, making boat ownership and operation easier than ever before. The unique design of Flux Marine's outboard motors ensures unmatched acceleration, optimal range, and minimal maintenance. The company's flagship 115HP outboard delivers continuous power output as an equivalent gas-powered motor but with faster acceleration and no noise, ensuring reliable power for a full day on the water.
"It was an amazing journey from the very first meeting with Flux Marine to today when we are in production with a really good product," said Christophe Lavigne, President of Highfield Boats USA. "As two companies that were willing to work together to integrate a new kind of technology, we are excited to be able to accelerate delivery timelines for our customers by rigging the electric outboards on our Highfield Sport 660 Electric right here in Michigan."
Flux Marine is currently fulfilling orders for its standalone electric outboard model, as well as its factory-integrated boat packages. For more information about these boat packages or repowering an existing hull, please visit https://www.fluxmarine.com/.
About Flux Marine
Headquartered in Bristol, RI, Flux Marine is redefining marine propulsion with electric outboard motors and integrated battery systems designed for performance and ease of use. The company's patented technology delivers sporty acceleration, sharp maneuverability, and quiet operation, without the noise or fumes of traditional engines. Backed by intuitive software architecture, Flux Marine outboards are simple to operate through a sleek onboard display or mobile app. Charging is seamless at a dock slip or home outlet, and the company's dedicated customer support ensures a smooth ownership experience from day one. Find more information on Flux Marine here: https://www.fluxmarine.com/.
