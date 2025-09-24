Highfield Boats Becomes First Rigging Partner of Flux Marine All-Electric Outboards

"This is an exciting milestone for Flux Marine as we expand access to more markets and dealers," said Ben Sorkin, CEO of Flux Marine. "It shows how leading brands like Highfield are not only embracing but accelerating the shift to marine electrification." Post this

Flux Marine systems have been designed from the ground up to improve every aspect of the boating experience. Every detail has been carefully considered, making boat ownership and operation easier than ever before. The unique design of Flux Marine's outboard motors ensures unmatched acceleration, optimal range, and minimal maintenance. The company's flagship 115HP outboard delivers continuous power output as an equivalent gas-powered motor but with faster acceleration and no noise, ensuring reliable power for a full day on the water.

"It was an amazing journey from the very first meeting with Flux Marine to today when we are in production with a really good product," said Christophe Lavigne, President of Highfield Boats USA. "As two companies that were willing to work together to integrate a new kind of technology, we are excited to be able to accelerate delivery timelines for our customers by rigging the electric outboards on our Highfield Sport 660 Electric right here in Michigan."

Flux Marine is currently fulfilling orders for its standalone electric outboard model, as well as its factory-integrated boat packages. For more information about these boat packages or repowering an existing hull, please visit https://www.fluxmarine.com/.

About Flux Marine

Headquartered in Bristol, RI, Flux Marine is redefining marine propulsion with electric outboard motors and integrated battery systems designed for performance and ease of use. The company's patented technology delivers sporty acceleration, sharp maneuverability, and quiet operation, without the noise or fumes of traditional engines. Backed by intuitive software architecture, Flux Marine outboards are simple to operate through a sleek onboard display or mobile app. Charging is seamless at a dock slip or home outlet, and the company's dedicated customer support ensures a smooth ownership experience from day one. Find more information on Flux Marine here: https://www.fluxmarine.com/.

