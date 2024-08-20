HighFive Healthcare Ranks No. 798 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

"This is my third time earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list in my career, and I am humbled by this recognition. However, I know that none of this would have been possible without the extraordinary team and doctors we have here at HighFive." Chad Trull, Founder and CEO Post this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

About HighFive Healthcare

HighFive's partnership philosophy is simple: take care of your patients and HighFive will handle the rest. HighFive is an elite group of oral surgeons and endodontists and is majority doctor-owned. This is not your typical DSO model. The collaboration between the best surgeons, doctors and management team members elevates private practice with scale and optimization and maximizes the success of partnership. HighFive's goal is for every patient to have an exceptional experience in each of its partnered practices. HighFive's transparent, fun, and collaborative culture creates an innovative approach to operations, quality and buying power. The company, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and was named a 2023 Best Place to Work by the Birmingham Business Journal. For more information visit www.high5health.com.

