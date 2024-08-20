With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 635%, HighFive Healthcare Ranks No. 798 Among America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. revealed today that HighFive Healthcare ranks No. 798 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
"We are incredibly proud to have achieved this remarkable milestone, a testament to our doctor partners and homebase team's dedication and hard work. Our success is driven by the people and doctors who bring their passion and commitment to our mission every day. It's the strength of our culture—built on collaboration, innovation, and a shared vision—that has propelled us to this achievement. This recognition is a reflection of the outstanding efforts of our entire organization, and I couldn't be more grateful to be surrounded by such a talented and driven group of doctors and support teams." — Chad Trull, Founder and CEO
The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.
For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.
"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."
About HighFive Healthcare
HighFive's partnership philosophy is simple: take care of your patients and HighFive will handle the rest. HighFive is an elite group of oral surgeons and endodontists and is majority doctor-owned. This is not your typical DSO model. The collaboration between the best surgeons, doctors and management team members elevates private practice with scale and optimization and maximizes the success of partnership. HighFive's goal is for every patient to have an exceptional experience in each of its partnered practices. HighFive's transparent, fun, and collaborative culture creates an innovative approach to operations, quality and buying power. The company, founded in 2018, is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and was named a 2023 Best Place to Work by the Birmingham Business Journal. For more information visit www.high5health.com.
