Highgate Announces Appointment of Oliver Bowring as Senior Vice President, Investments of Senior Housing - Europe

In this specialised role, Bowring will be responsible for supporting the continued growth of Highgate's elderly care platform across in the UK and Europe, identifying strategic investment opportunities, cultivating key partnerships, and advancing one of the company's key growth initiatives. Post this

"The continued growth of our elderly care platform in the UK represents a significant strategic opportunity for Highgate," Highgate Principal Zach Berger said. "Senior housing presents an opportunity to apply Highgate's capabilities as an investor and innovator across operationally intensive real estate to a market and asset class benefiting from exceptional secular demand tailwinds. Oliver's industry expertise, investment discipline, and extensive network will be invaluable as we build upon Highgate's burgeoning team and track record in the space. We are delighted to welcome him to the firm."

Bowring brings more than 16 years of investment and corporate finance experience, primarily focused on private market investments in operational real estate. Throughout his career, he has completed more than 30 transactions, including cross-border mergers and acquisitions, development financings, equity financings, and sale-leaseback transactions. Most recently, Bowring served as a Senior Vice President at Round Hill Capital. Prior to Round Hill, he was a senior member of the international investment team at Welltower, the world's largest healthcare real estate investment trust. During his tenure, he helped grow Welltower's international assets under management from approximately $4 billion to more than $8 billion. Bowring began his career at Jefferies in the Healthcare Investment Banking team, advising international corporate clients on a range of strategic and financial transactions.

"I am thrilled to be joining Highgate's healthcare team at such a compelling moment for the sector. Having spent my career at the intersection of healthcare real estate and cross-border investment, I have seen firsthand how operational expertise and capital discipline define outcomes in this asset class," said Bowring. "The UK and European elderly care market is at an inflection point – driven by structural demographic demand, constrained supply, and growing institutional appetite – and Highgate is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalise on that opportunity. I look forward to building on the strong foundation the team has established and to what I believe will be a defining chapter for the platform."

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $15 billion of assets under management. Highgate has a 35-year track record as an investment manager, operating partner, and developer for REITs, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, high net worth individuals, and other institutional investors. With a particular focus in hospitality real estate, Highgate's portfolio includes assets across the United States, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Highgate's capabilities extend across multiple verticals including hospitality, senior housing, multifamily, short-term rentals, as well as investments in real estate-linked securities, technology platforms, operating businesses. Highgate maintains corporate offices in London, Lisbon, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, and Waikiki. For more information, visit: www.highgate.com.

Media Contact

Highgate Media Team, Highgate, 1 9176129004, [email protected]

SOURCE Highgate