Highgate Announces Appointment of Siim Karu as Chief Commercial Officer

As Chief Commercial Officer at Highgate, Karu will partner with operational, investment, and asset management teams to further strengthen the commercial platform, enhance portfolio performance, and support the continued expansion of Highgate's hospitality platform across Europe. Post this

A highly regarded commercial executive, Karu brings extensive expertise in revenue growth, pricing strategy, automation, business intelligence, and commercial transformation. Throughout his career, he has demonstrated a distinct ability to leverage data, technology, and market intelligence to create scalable commercial strategies that drive performance, enhance competitiveness, and deliver sustained value.

As Chief Commercial Officer at Highgate, Karu will partner closely with operational, investment, and asset management teams to further strengthen the company's European commercial platform, enhance portfolio performance, and support the continued expansion of Highgate's hospitality platform across Europe.

"As we continue to grow and diversify our European platform, the alignment between operations and commercial strategy becomes increasingly important," said Ben Thomas, Chief Operating Officer – Europe. "Siim brings an exceptional combination of commercial leadership, analytical rigor, and technological expertise. His ability to build strong partnerships across disciplines and translate strategy into measurable performance outcomes will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our capabilities, drive long-term value, and position Highgate Europe for its next phase of growth."

"I am thrilled and honored to join Highgate at such an exciting moment in the company's European growth journey," said Karu. "With its exceptional people, strong market presence, and ambitious vision, Highgate is poised for continued success and meaningful expansion across the region. I look forward to working alongside this talented team to build on the company's momentum and help deliver its next chapter of growth."

About Highgate

Highgate is a leading real estate investment and hospitality management company with over $15 billion of assets under management. Highgate has a 35-year track record as an investment manager, operating partner, and developer for REITs, private equity firms, sovereign wealth funds, high net worth individuals, and other institutional investors. With a particular focus in hospitality real estate, Highgate's portfolio includes assets across the United States, Europe, Latin America, and the Caribbean. Highgate's capabilities extend across multiple verticals including hospitality, senior housing, multifamily, short-term rentals, as well as investments in real estate-linked securities, technology platforms, operating businesses. Highgate maintains corporate offices in London, Lisbon, New York, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, Seattle, and Waikiki. For more information, visit: www.highgate.com.

Media Contact

Highgate Press, Highgate, 1 9176129004, [email protected], www.highgate.com

SOURCE Highgate