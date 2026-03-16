Highland Global Valuations Celebrates The 20th Annual Robert M. Clinger III Invitational at The Dunes Golf & Beach Club

The Robert M. Clinger III Invitational reflects what we value at Highland Global: high standards, disciplined preparation, trusted relationships, and a commitment to showing up in meaningful settings where excellence still matters. Post this

Highland Global's support of The Robert M. Clinger III Invitational reflects the firm's commitment to premium events—settings where standards are high, preparation matters, and relationships are strengthened in a way that carries forward. The firm serves clients nationwide while remaining deeply rooted in Myrtle Beach, and it views supporting premier local traditions as a natural extension of that identity.

"For Highland Global, this tournament represents the same values we rely on in serious work," said Robert M. Clinger III, Founder of Highland Global and founder of The Invitational. "When conditions get demanding—on the course or in a high-stakes financing decision—discipline matters. Judgment matters. And trust is earned over time. That's what we've built at Highland Global, and it's what this tradition has represented for twenty years."

The competition began at noon with a shotgun start. At the conclusion of eighteen holes, five teams posted scores of 63 (-9), requiring The Invitational's tie-breaking procedure. In accordance with tournament rules, the Executive Committee applied the three-hole aggregate, sudden-death format using team scorecards rather than conducting additional on-course play. Following a champagne toast led by Dennis Nicholl, Director of Golf, results were announced in the ballroom at 5:01 p.m.

First Place: James Ebert, Jeff Helms, Matt Minder, Chris Campbell (-9)

Second Place: Robert M. Clinger III, Stephen Vogel, Greg Brastow, Larry Yarnell (-9)

Third Place: Joel Foster, Cole Williams, Kyle Sleem, Dougie Warstler (-9)

Highland Global serves clients nationwide while remaining deeply rooted in Myrtle Beach. The Invitational is one of the firm's most personal expressions of that identity—an annual commitment to showing up locally, honoring tradition, and investing in the relationships that sustain long-term success.

Golf, like business, rewards preparation, precision, and composure. Those same principles guide Highland Global's work every day. The firm's tagline, Experience Matters Most, reflects a simple belief: in high-stakes environments, experience shapes judgment, reinforces discipline, and strengthens trust.

The Invitational's continued success is made possible by the staff and membership of The Dunes Golf & Beach Club, whose preparation and professionalism have helped set the standard year after year.

The 2027 Invitational is currently closed to new participants.

For more information, visit SBA Loan Valuations by Highland Global or the official website of The Robert M. Clinger III Invitational.

About Highland Global Business Valuations—Highland Global specializes in independent business valuations and appraisals that support SBA 7(a) lending and related credit decisions. We work with banks and lenders nationwide to provide credible, well-documented valuations for closely held businesses, along with machinery and equipment appraisals when needed. Our services are designed to help lenders address valuation requirements, strengthen underwriting support, and navigate complex deal issues with greater confidence. Highland Global is known for disciplined analysis, clear communication, and judgment built through experience—delivered with the integrity and professionalism that enduring relationships require.

Media Contact

Lisa Burkey, Highland Global, 1 8434572546, [email protected], www.HighlandGlobal.com

SOURCE Highland Global