Highland Park's Iconic Estate, 2700 Point Lane, Now Available to Book on Airbnb Luxe

As part of the Airbnb Luxe portfolio, Champions Point joins a curated collection of homes in the top 0.05% of Airbnb's listings, recognized for their exceptional design, luxurious amenities, and high-touch services. Each Luxe property must pass a rigorous 300-point inspection focused on form, function, feel, location, and service—ensuring every stay meets elevated standards for comfort, style, and experience.

"Champions Point has always been a legendary estate," said owner John Cooper. "Now, we're making it possible for more people to experience that magic firsthand through our partnership with Airbnb Luxe. Whether it's a family retreat, milestone celebration, or unforgettable getaway with friends, this estate offers an unparalleled experience in luxury living."

Premier Estate Amenities

Champions Point features a professional-quality basketball court, a circular infinity pool with its own island, a championship-level putting green, and a private pond stocked with bass and bluegill. Guests will also enjoy a tennis court, a state-of-the-art movie theater perfect for screenings or sports events, and a commercial-grade fitness center. Indoors, the estate includes a wine cellar, private salon, two salt-water aquariums, and cigar lounge with a humidor and custom leather poker tables. Optional services such as private chefs, luxury transportation, curated local experiences, and on-site spa treatments are available to enhance each stay.

Bookings for Champions Point are now open for dates beginning June 30. For availability and rates, visit Champions Point Airbnb listing. For personalized inquiries, visit www.championspoint.com. Click here for high-resolution images.

