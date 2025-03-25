Highland Proves Healthy Hair Starts in the Shower with Latest Innovation Launch: The Wash

"After nearly a year of development, with a brilliant organic chemist and rigorous testing by top hair care professionals, we created The Wash, an essential first step laying the foundation for lasting hair and scalp health," said Boone Whiteside, co-founder of Highland Post this

"We've tried just about every shampoo out there, and too many rely on harsh chemicals that strip moisture and irritate the scalp. We saw a clear opportunity to create something better—the ultimate hair cleanser that works with your hair, not against it," said Boone Whiteside, co-founder of Highland. "After nearly a year of development, with a brilliant organic chemist and rigorous testing by top hair care professionals, we created The Wash, an essential first step laying the foundation for lasting hair and scalp health."

The Wash is built on a foundation of clinically-proven botanicals and proteins to promote hair growth, deeply hydrate, and restore scalp balance with the optimal pH of 5. Crafted with the essentials and nothing else, a few of The Wash's star ingredients include:

Meadowfoam & Glycerin: Nutrient-rich humectants for deep hydration.

Rosemary: A DHT blocker that helps reduce hair loss.

Caffeine: Follicle-stimulating actives that encourage growth.

Hyaluronic Acid: Like skincare for the scalp, providing deep nourishment.

Quinoa & Lentil Extract: Strengthens strands for enhanced density and resilience.

Wild Mint & Sandalwood Essential Oils: Proven to promote hair growth and transform any shower into a luxurious Scandinavian spa with a subtle scent.

"We started Highland on our apartment stovetop, frustrated by the toxic ingredients and single-use plastics dominating hair care," said Highland co-founder Ben Medalie. "With our Glacial Clay Pomade and Glacial Cream, we've already transformed the way people approach styling products. Now, we're taking on traditional shampoo with The Wash, a high-performance cleanser that supports healthy hair growth—all without harmful toxins or prescription additives."

Crafted for all hair types and lengths, The Wash is designed for at-home users and professional stylists alike who demand the best in hydration, scalp balance, and growth support.

True to Highland's ethos, The Wash is also:

SLS-Free, Sulfate-Free, and Paraben-Free

Silicone-Free & Synthetic Fragrance-Free

Vegan & Gluten-Free

100% Recyclable

Proudly part of 1% for the Planet

The Wash has an SRP of $38 and is available now at www.highland.style and Amazon, as well as select salons and boutique retailers.

To learn more, find a store near you, or shop, visit www.highland.style and follow @highlandstyleco.

About Highland™

Highland is redefining haircare with its cutting-edge, sustainable products crafted by Boone Whiteside and Ben Medalie, best friends and co-founders based in Boulder, CO.

Committed to uncompromised quality and efficacy, Highland eliminates harmful ingredients, focusing instead on formulations that not only enhance the immediate look, feel, and scent of your hair but also promote long-term health and vitality of both hair and scalp.

As a forward-thinking brand, Highland pledges to deliver performance-driven results with a steadfast dedication to health and environmental stewardship.

Highland's award-winning Glacial Clay Pomade and Glacial Cream are available nationwide via www.highland.style and Amazon.

Source: Global Hair Growth Products Market Size Analysis Report (2025-2034)

